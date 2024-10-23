Lions' Brian Branch Being Called 'Best Player' in Football
The Detroit Lions are lucky to call defensive back Brian Branch one of their own.
The Alabama product has seamlessly transitioned from nickel corner to safety in year No. 2 for himself in the NFL. And, he has the numbers to show for it.
Branch, the No. 45 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has already amassed 11 passes defensed, a career-best four interceptions and a forced fumble through five games this season. Plus, he's earned a 91.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus – the best overall mark among 140 qualified safeties – for his efforts.
Along with that, at his position, he presently possesses top-five marks in coverage (90.4; No. 1), as a pass-rusher (83.4; No. 3) and as a run-defender (82.0; No. 4).
With Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out for the foreseeable future, Branch is easily the Lions’ best defender. And not only is he Detroit's top defensive player, but he’s also been the best player in football the past two weeks – on either side of the ball – per PFF. He helped spearhead Lions victories in Week 6 against the Cowboys and Week 7 against the Vikings, and received league-best grades of 93.3 and 92.7, respectively, for his performances.
“Just moved me further away from the line of scrimmage,” Branch commented to Up & Adams’ Kay Adams, on why he's been able to play at such a high level. “In this defense, we play a lot of man-to-man. And in man-to-man, it’s very hard to get interceptions, because you focus on not letting your man touch the ball. Playing safety allows me to look at the quarterback and have eyes on the quarterback. A.G. (Aaron Glenn) just allows me to roam the field, so shout-out to him.”
Branch is equipped with both a high football IQ and high-level ball skills, and has used those two intangibles to become an opportunistic defender. For his instinctual ways, he credits his rec league football coach.
“I’ve been playing this game for a long time, and again, shout-out to my rec league coach. He first thought I was pretty good at safety. And, he put me back there,” Branch told Adams. “He taught me a lot of stuff. I just learn. Each year that I play this game, I just learn more and more.”
Branch has had the challenge of going head-to-head with some of the NFL's very best receivers the past few weeks, including the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb in Week 6 and the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in Week 7. Despite the difficulty of those assignments, he expressed to Adams that he feels like he's playing at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga., once again.
“Each game, I get more comfortable,” the second-year pro said. “In college, I didn’t play safety as much, I played strictly nickel. In high school, I played mainly safety. It’s starting to feel like I’m back in high school.”
Branch and Detroit defensive back Kerby Joseph have formed one of the best safety tandems in the league this season. Most notably, they've each secured four interceptions. It's led to a stiff competition between the two of them for who's going to finish the season with more interceptions.
“It’s very high,” Branch said of the competition. “I told him when we played Minnesota, ‘I told you I’m gonna catch up to you.’ And I did. So, we’re both trying to beat each other, but that’s what makes us the perfect pair of teammates.”