Campbell: 'We're in the Middle of the Circus'
The Detroit Lions have high expectations as they begin their journey to New Orleans.
As the NFC No. 1 seed, the Lions had the advantage of earning a first-round bye and now need to win two games to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. It is, in some ways, uncharted territory for an organization that has never been the top seed in the NFC.
However, this team is comprised of players that made a run to the NFC Championship game last season. It's a young team that has valuable playoff experience, and as a result Dan Campbell does not view added expectation or pressure being attached to the team as a new experience.
"We've had attention for four years here. There's been more stuff that's been made out, that's been built one way," Campbell said. "We've been so good, we've been so bad. We were a laughingstock, now we're great. And it's been this rollercoaster of up and downs, and it's the next week of it. This is nothing new that we're in. This is nothing new for me, for the coaches, for the players. We're in the middle of the circus, man, and it's about time to perform."
There could be more pressure facing the Lions as a result of the team holding the top seed and home field advantage. However, Campbell hasn't allowed doubt to creep into the organization.
"I don't think about, 'Man, we're the one seed, so if you guys don't succeed, then —' I never think like that. I don't know, to me, I look at it as like — I know how who we are. I know what we're about. I know how we have to prepare," Campbell explained. "I respect the opponent, and now it's time to go to work. That's how I look at it. I don't look at anything else. I don't think of, 'What if it doesn't?' The what ifs, like f**k man, I couldn't sleep at night if I lived that way. There's no freakin' way. We're the one seed, we earned the one seed. We've got a good opponent coming in, and we're gonna be ready to play."
Ultimately, the team's goal is to reach the Super Bowl and emerge victorious. However, the team has been steady in not letting their focus divert from the upcoming opponent, and even with the postseason arriving it appears that the team will once again remain focused on the next opponent ahead.
"No, listen everything's about this game right now," Campbell said. "I've said it before, I've been to a Super Bowl and I've lost it. It stings. It's about this week. We've got to find a way to win this game, this week."
Notes
The Lions have multiple key players dealing with injuries suffered in the team's win over Minnesota, including offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler and cornerback Terrion Arnold. Campbell did not have a new update on either player, as the team was given three days off prior to returning Monday.
"I'll know more tomorrow. I'll know more tomorrow where everybody's at," Campbell said. "Yeah, I can't give you a straight up answer off of three days off really. I just know everybody's treatment has gone well and we'll see."