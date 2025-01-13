How Lions' Offense Can Dictate Showdown With Commanders
The Detroit Lions have their opponent set for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
Detroit will host the Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. Saturday after the Commanders knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 on Sunday night. Washington withstood a midseason swoon before winning its last five regular season games to get into the playoffs, and now have earned a date with the NFC's No. 1 seed in the Divisional Round.
The Lions will be well rested after their first-round bye, and the offense will be looking to prove once again why they have been one of the league's best. Washington has offensive firepower of its own, and as a result the performance of the Lions on offense could dictate the pace of this game.
If the Lions are able to put themselves in advantageous positions offensively, they could be in control throughout Saturday's contest.
"I think one of the keys to the game is if you force Jayden Daniels to play from behind, it's gonna be challenging, especially with the variety of looks that I think Aaron Glenn is gonna deploy with that secondary," this writer said. "I just think there is an opportunity — while it could be a close game, I would not be shocked if this game, early on, did get out of hand with the Lions' offense really playing to their capabilities. They're gonna be rested, they're gonna be understanding, 'Look, we've got three games left, three games to win the Super Bowl. Let's play the best that we can play.' I think the offense is gonna play at a very high level."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast serves as an early preview for Saturday's game. Analysis is provided of how the Lions and Commanders match up offensively and defensively, along with players who could be X-factors on both sides of the ball.
