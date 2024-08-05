Campbell: Playing Nickel Could Be 'Something That Suits' Ifeatu Melifonwu
Ifeatu Melifonwu could bring some serious versatility to the Lions’ secondary in 2024.
Melifonwu lined up all across the defensive side of the ball last season, notably logging snaps in the slot (81), in the box (117) and at free safety (186). And, while doing so, he recorded a career-best season.
In 2023, Melifonwu, for starters, suited up for a full season's worth of games for the first time in his career. Additionally, the Syracuse product recorded 33 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, three sacks, a forced fumble, eight passes defensed and a pair of interceptions.
The 2021 third-round pick saved his best football for the end of the season, too. Melifonwu started in each of Detroit’s final five games, and amassed 26 total tackles, including three for loss, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and three sacks. In addition, in each of the Lions’ last three games, the versatile defensive back earned no lower than a 70.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a career-best 89.8 mark in Detroit’s NFC North-clinching victory over the Vikings in Week 16. He also notably recorded the game-sealing interception in that late-season tilt with Minnesota.
Headed into the 2024 campaign, Melifonwu could be in line for some additional reps at nickel corner.
“Certainly, you want to see the guys that you’re counting on, do they still have it? Some of these guys, you want to just verify that,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of the team’s position battles in training camp. “But yeah, the nickel position is big between Amik (Robertson) and ‘E-Man’ (Emmanuel Moseley), and we may give Iffy some reps there. That’s one (position battle).”
Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph will enter the season as Detroit’s starters at safety. A year ago, Melifonwu received an 85.6 overall mark from PFF, including an impressive 92.0 pass-rush grade and an 80.9 coverage grade.
Campbell is confident that the fourth-year defensive back, with his immense versatility, will be able to get the job done at nickel.
“He’s a corner and a safety. His body type, he’s got coverage ability, he’s pretty good in the box and it could just be something that suits him,” the fourth-year Lions head man said of Melifonwu.