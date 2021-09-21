Look: Superdome Roof Catches on Fire

The New Orleans Saints may not be able to return home just yet, as their home stadium may require some additional repairs soon.

According to a video captured and posted online by Kelsey Davis of Fox 8 New Orleans, the Caesars Superdome roof appears to have caught fire on Tuesday.

The Saints had originally planned to return to New Orleans ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

Since New Orleans has been dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ida, the team had been practicing and training at Texas Christian University.

For Week 1, the Saints played in Jacksonville and easily defeated the Green Bay Packers, 38-3.

In Week 3, Sean Payton and Co. are on the road to play against the New England Patriots.

Photos the video were shared on social media, but the fire was able to be quickly put out once responders arrived on the scene.

