Look: Superdome Roof Catches on Fire

The New Orleans Saints may not be able to return home just yet, as their home stadium may require some additional repairs soon.
According to a video captured and posted online by Kelsey Davis of Fox 8 New Orleans, the Caesars Superdome roof appears to have caught fire on Tuesday.
The Saints had originally planned to return to New Orleans ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
Since New Orleans has been dealing with the impact of Hurricane Ida, the team had been practicing and training at Texas Christian University.
For Week 1, the Saints played in Jacksonville and easily defeated the Green Bay Packers, 38-3.
In Week 3, Sean Payton and Co. are on the road to play against the New England Patriots.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spent the past five seasons as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach under Payton with the Saints organization.
Recommended Lions Articles
LB Alex Anzalone Is Third-Worst PFF Graded Linebacker in NFL
Is it time for more playing time for rookie Derrick Barnes?
Campbell on 'Same Old Lions' Mentality: 'I Don't Want to See That Sh*t'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the 'same old Lions' mentality after the loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Lions' Defense Not Equipped to Succeed in 2021
Read more on how the Detroit Lions' Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers proved their defense is not equipped to succeed in 2021.
"He gave me an opportunity as a player and as a coach, and nobody’s believed in me more than Sean Payton, who knew exactly what I was and what I could do," Campbell said when he was hired by the Lions. "Sean was always about, give me a player that I know exactly who he is, and what he is going to be every day, and I can do something with that guy. It’s the guys who are up and down, and the ones that spike here and all of a sudden, they’re down -- I don’t know what to do with those guys. I got nothing for them."
Photos the video were shared on social media, but the fire was able to be quickly put out once responders arrived on the scene.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more