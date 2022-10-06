The Detroit Lions saw five key members of the offense return to practice on Thursday, after sitting out the team's initial practice of the week on Wednesday.

Those returning include wide receivers Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, along with offensive lineman Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

After being limited Wednesday, Matt Nelson was not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.

Others still out of action ahead of the Patriots game include D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Chris Board and John Cominsky.

While offensive coordinator Ben Johnson did not tip his hand regarding which receivers would be healthy to suit up, he indicated the offense is not in any way going to be complacent regarding their early play.

Despite being the league's top scoring offense, Johnson expressed their are still significant areas of improvement the offense can strive towards, including quarterback Jared Goff.

"I would say he, as well as everybody on the offense, we're all looking for ways to improve," Johnson told reporters. "That's me as a play-caller. That's him as a quarterback. That's our offensive line. That's across the board. So four games in, there's plenty where he can still improve."

