Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills

Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State.

After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams.

Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5.

Now in Detroit after a four-year stint in Baltimore, Board is continuing to excel on special teams, while carving out his niche on defense.

The veteran has earned praise from teammates and current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for his productivity on special teams, and for what he has been able to accomplish in Aaron Glenn's defensive scheme.

"He has a skill set that's different than a lot of linebackers in the league," Alex Anzalone told All Lions. "He's explosive, he's fast. He can cover. He can do all the things. I think that he showed definitely splashes of what he can really do. He's done really well on third down. I think that there's definitely more in the tank. I know he's motivated to keep contributing, being more and more incorporated in the defense, keep doing his thing on special teams, but also playing more snaps on defense."

Here is the conversation that Board had with All Lions, following practice this week.

*Questions and responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick praised your efforts on special teams, as have many of your teammates. What goes into playing special teams for you?

Chris Board: Just giving it my all, that’s all it takes. Just give it your all, and put in as much effort as you possibly could. That’s really all that I do, and the rest just works out.

Fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez said that the defensive game plan is a little bit simpler this week. Is that an accurate statement?

Board: For sure, it’s a lot simpler. It allows us to go out and play fast, just fly around and go get to the ball. So, hopefully, that will help for sure, and just for us to play better, in general.

How would you describe the mood of the defense over the last four days, following the loss to the Seahawks?

Board: The mood? Probably just to get better. It’s going to the drawing board, figuring out what we need to do. Going in to work and let the chips fall where they may after that.

During your time with the Baltimore Ravens, you played in some very competitive games against the Patriots. What made those games so fun to be a part of?

Board: As far as that, you’ve just got to know that Bill Belichick is coming with it every week. He’s gonna come and have you schemed up. It just makes you be at your best, when you play against a coach like that. It’s definitely something that you look forward to.

What jumps out at you on film regarding the Patriots' offense?

Board: They’ve got a physical line, really good backs, good tight ends. They just have everything they need to really run the ball and just move the ball on different opponents. We definitely know we’ve got our work cut out for us this week. But, we’re definitely ready and prepared, and planning to go in and get this 'dub' this week.

What has it been like for you playing alongside Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone in the scheme?

Board: I’ve enjoyed it. It’s definitely been a learning process, just to figure out a defense and being proud of my role. Whether it's on defense or special teams, it’s kind of a balance of both. So, it’s definitely been fun, and I’m looking forward to this weekend.

What has it been like having Malcolm around, and watching him grow during his rookie year?

Board: Yeah, he loves to hit, he loves to get after the ball. You love to play with guys like that. He’s definitely trying to get after the ball, make plays and fly around. So, it’s definitely fun playing with guys like that.

We’ve seen the success of the offense, which leads the league in scoring through four games. What is it about that unit that makes them so successful?

Board: The sky’s the limit. They’re putting up a lot of points. Putting 45 on our last opponent. It’s definitely comforting knowing that and that we can just go out and play free. Just knowing that they’ve got our back and that they’re gonna go down and score on opposing defenses, as well. It’s definitely fun and good to know that your offense is gonna do something like that.