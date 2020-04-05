RB Jahvid Best Named Lions Worst First-Round Pick of Last Decade

One of the toughest challenges every NFL front office faces is selecting impactful players in the NFL Draft.

Seemingly, every team misses on a top draft pick at some point.

Unfortunately for the Detroit Lions, the last decade did not produce enough quality selections in the first-round of the draft.

For supporters of the Lions, many point to the selection of tight end Eric Ebron as being one of the top misses of the last decade.

Ebron was as much a victim of inflated expectations as any player in NFL history. He simply never lived up to being the 10th selection in the 2014 draft.

He was ok, but was never good enough for Lions fans. His bouts of dropped passes are legendary and discussed daily.

His exit from town was met with excitement and relief from a town ready to move on from a player with Ebron's attitude.

Despite his massive struggles in Detroit, Ebron was not considered the worst pick of the last decade.

According to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, running back Jahvid Best was the Lions worst first-round draft pick of the last decade:

Best's pro career came and went within three seasons, though he didn't take an offensive snap in his third year. During his rookie campaign, Best flashed dual-threat capability, racking up 1,042 yards from scrimmage (555 rushing and 487 receiving). In 2011, he had his most productive pro performance against the Chicago Bears, rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. But he couldn't build on his momentum because of head injuries. Best suffered multiple concussions while playing for the Lions, and the lingering effects took him out of the game. He recorded 1,719 yards from scrimmage in two seasons—a promising career cut short.

Others that had drawn the ire of Lions supporters include linebacker Jarrad Davis and offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson.

With that said, general manager Bob Quinn must quickly discover the Midas touch in 2020.

Otherwise, his tenure in Detroit will be ending like the careers of so many first-round picks of the Lions -- in disappointing fashion.

