Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'

    Chris Spielman believes in Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
    Author:

    Even though the Detroit Lions have yet to win a football game in 2021, hope remains very high the organization has the right leader in place to guide the roster through a tough rebuild. 

    Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket Friday morning, Special Assistant Chris Spielman shared why he believes Campbell can not only win with Detroit, but can win at a high level for long periods of time. 

    "I don't say this lightly, right. I'm speaking truth to you guys that when I meet these people, these special people in your life, these leaders, Dan Campbell. And I've been around great leaders like Marv Levy. Stoney, I know you remember Frank Gansz, who was the biggest influence on me as a football player besides probably my dad," Speilman said. "The fact the he (Campbell) doesn't flinch. And the thing that people don't know about Dan and I hope that he has shown this is that he'll do whatever it takes to win a football game."

    Speilman added, "He walks down these hallways with purpose, with his head up. We're getting better, it's going to happen. And when it turns, it's going to turn and it's going to be really good. And when it turns, it isn't going to turn for two weeks. It isn't going to be turning for three weeks. When it turns, it's going to be for sustained success over a period of time. And I truly believe that." 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17022875_168388382_lowres

    Why the Lions Need to Worry about Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

    Read more on why the Detroit Lions need to worry about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

    rodgers5

    Aaron Rodgers Becomes Instant Meme on Thursday Night Football

    Aaron Rodgers photo quickly becomes internet sensation.

    williams5

    Lions' Thursday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Limited

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 8 injury report released Thursday.

    In his new role with Detroit, Spielman has described himself as a 'servant leader' who is willing to do anything to aid the organization. 

    The new Lions Ring of Honor inductee has been aiding the coaching staff and working to change the culture inside the Allen Park facility and at Ford Field. 

    He will be honored as the 19th member of the "Pride of the Lions" this Sunday when the Lions take on the Eagles. 

    campbell5
    News

    Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_17022875_168388382_lowres
    News

    Why the Lions Need to Worry about Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

    54 minutes ago
    rodgers5
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Becomes Instant Meme on Thursday Night Football

    8 hours ago
    williams5
    News

    Lions' Thursday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Limited

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17023374_168388382_lowres_adobespark
    News

    Look: Lions' Dave Fipp Shares Homebrew Recipe

    16 hours ago
    tucker5
    News

    Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan State 'Biggest Surprise' in College Football

    18 hours ago
    barnes5
    News

    Lions' Defense Working to Improve Performance on Third Down

    18 hours ago
    pickett5
    News

    Is Kenny Pickett the Lions' Quarterback of the Future?

    23 hours ago