Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'

Even though the Detroit Lions have yet to win a football game in 2021, hope remains very high the organization has the right leader in place to guide the roster through a tough rebuild.

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket Friday morning, Special Assistant Chris Spielman shared why he believes Campbell can not only win with Detroit, but can win at a high level for long periods of time.

"I don't say this lightly, right. I'm speaking truth to you guys that when I meet these people, these special people in your life, these leaders, Dan Campbell. And I've been around great leaders like Marv Levy. Stoney, I know you remember Frank Gansz, who was the biggest influence on me as a football player besides probably my dad," Speilman said. "The fact the he (Campbell) doesn't flinch. And the thing that people don't know about Dan and I hope that he has shown this is that he'll do whatever it takes to win a football game."

Speilman added, "He walks down these hallways with purpose, with his head up. We're getting better, it's going to happen. And when it turns, it's going to turn and it's going to be really good. And when it turns, it isn't going to turn for two weeks. It isn't going to be turning for three weeks. When it turns, it's going to be for sustained success over a period of time. And I truly believe that."

In his new role with Detroit, Spielman has described himself as a 'servant leader' who is willing to do anything to aid the organization.

The new Lions Ring of Honor inductee has been aiding the coaching staff and working to change the culture inside the Allen Park facility and at Ford Field.

He will be honored as the 19th member of the "Pride of the Lions" this Sunday when the Lions take on the Eagles.