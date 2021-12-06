Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Christen Harper Shares Excitement for Jared Goff During Modeling Shoot

    The Detroit Lions pulled out a wild victory against the Minnesota Vikings.
    Quarterback Jared Goff found his target wide open in the end zone to cap off a thrilling victory at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings. 

    For rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, his first career NFL touchdown will have meaning for many years to come. 

    A walk-off touchdown that secured the Detroit Lions their first victory in nearly one calendar year. 

    “He’s a stud. He’s a stud. A lot of confidence. He’s a stud and will be a stud for as long as he wants to be in this league," Goff said following his team's 29-27 win at Ford Field. "He’s been on our mind and I’m sure Dan (Campbell) would say too of like trying to get him the ball for the last probably six weeks now. I think today it showed up. It’s just trying to get him involved and give him the ball in space and what he can do with the ball, I’m sure he jumped over somebody on the sidelines earlier on in the game. He’s a freak and can do some things.”

    Christen Harper, Goff's girlfriend, shared her excitement on set, as she was shown the end of the game while shooting for Sports Illustrated

    "You guys, this is their first win. Like, this is crazy," Harper said excitedly. 

    Detroit will have their next opportunity to secure a victory next week against the Denver Broncos on the road.

