Look: Christen Harper Dazzles at SI Swim Runway Fashion Show

The recently engaged Christen Harper participated in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show that featured several notable models.

Taking place at PARIASO Miami Beach on Saturday, Harper joined Camille Kostek and others to walk the runway.

Swim Search models took part in the event as well. For the first time ever, finalists of the Swim Search were selected through two virtual castings.

The first group was selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app, while the other round of submissions were taken from TikTok.

Harper, a 2021 SI Swim Search winner, was officially introduced as a rookie in 2022.

According to The Spun, "Harper and Kostek weren't the only stars on the runway by the W South Beach beachfront pool. Katie Austin, Brooks Nader, Olivia Ponton and Jasmine Sanders were also out in full force."

Harper has enjoyed one of her best summers, as she recently got engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, which was celebrated with friends in Mexico.

Goff, who is entering his second season in Motown after being traded from the Rams, posted a special message to his new fiance following the engagement.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world because I get to spend forever with you. I love you @christenharper,” he posted on social media.

The couple has been splitting their time in both Michigan and California since the blockbuster trade occurred last offseason.

Harper could also find herself being featured again in the latest edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks", which is set to air in August.