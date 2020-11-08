Coaching Blunders Prove Matt Patricia and Company Don't Belong

The Lions got "cooked" Sunday afternoon by Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook.

And for all intensive purposes, their season is now cooked, as well, after their 34-20 loss in Week 9 to the Vikings.

Cook burned the Lions for 206 yards -- yes, 200-plus yards -- and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also recorded two receptions for 46 yards.

As expected, Detroit's subpar rush defense was unable to stop the Pro Bowler all afternoon long.

To make matters worse, though, the coaching by Lions head man Matt Patricia and defensive coordinator Cory Undlin wasn't good.

Example A: On Cook's 70-yard TD run with 10:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, Detroit had only 10 men on the field.

Yes, you read that right -- only 10 men on the field.

This inexcusable mistake falls directly on the shoulders of Patricia and his defensive coaching staff, led by Undlin.

The touchdown made the game 34-13.

If the game wasn't clearly out of reach before that, it definitely was after the mental mishap-induced score.

And it was yet another indictment on Patricia and Undlin, further proving that they're unfit for the jobs they presently possess.

They're now eight games into the 2020 campaign, and there are little-to-no signs that the defense has improved since Week 1.

Case in point, Patricia and Undlin have failed to sufficiently develop Jeff Okudah, Detroit's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State product hasn't shown much improvement in his man coverage ability since the start of the season, and many fans are quick to blame the coaching duo for the rookie's struggles -- and rightfully so.

Patricia will beg to differ, however, when it comes to his defense having made strides since the kickoff of the campaign.

"I think we talk a lot about consistency. And obviously, that's one thing that has not been good enough. I think some guys have, individually, definitely improved, and have definitely gotten better, (though)," Patricia explained during his postgame press conference. "It was real good to get Austin Bryant out there tonight. That was good. Thought he played well. But, we'll look at the tape. And obviously, (Desmond) Trufant (was) back out on the field. So, that was good. But, in those areas, obviously, you play a game like we did today, you know, there's not a lot of things that look like we improved on."

The one area that Patricia did pinpoint as a positive was the punt defense team. It delivered a block for the second straight week, and in fact, finished with two in the Week 9 contest -- one courtesy of Bryant and another courtesy of fellow defensive end Romeo Okwara.

However, Sunday also marked the fourth time this season in which Patricia & Co. have allowed 34 or more points in a game, with the last two weeks being two of the instances in which it's occurred.

Remember, Detroit allowed 41 points a week ago to the Indianapolis Colts.

Additionally, when has Patricia in 2020 -- outside of the Lions' Week 7 win over the Falcons -- truly outcoached the head coach of the opposition?

You'd be hard-pressed to find another valid example from this season.

And his first two years on the job in Motown also don't provide a vast selection of games to choose from.

He's been given a total of 40 games now to prove that he's qualified to lead the organization as its head coach.

And instead of proving his worth, he's gone an abysmal 12-27-1 during the above stretch, and has failed the Lions and their fans time and time again.

If the fanbase had the chance to vote on his job status for next season, there's no doubt in my mind that he'd be voted out of the Motor City.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.