With the college football season in full swing, the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft are beginning to set themselves apart.

Many teams are believed to be interested in this class of passers, which is considered to be better than last year's. In 2022, only one quarterback was selected in the first round of the draft -- Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

Currently, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud lead the pack of signal-callers, with several others in the mix.

The Detroit Lions, which have started the 2022 season 1-4, may be in the market for a quarterback during the impending offseason.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have remained steadfast in their commitment to current signal-caller Jared Goff. But, there is a belief among fans that Detroit could benefit from moving on.

With Week 7 of the college football slate on display Saturday, here are four quarterbacks the Lions should watch and evaluate.

Anthony Richardson, Florida

One of the fastest risers early in the season was Richardson, a 6-foot-4, mobile gun-slinger who spent the first two seasons of his career playing sparingly as a backup to Kyle Trask and Emory Jones.

Richardson’s potential made him appealing heading into the 2022 season, and Jones’ decision to transfer to Arizona State all but cemented Richardson as the starter going forward. He dazzled in his first game this season, throwing for 168 yards while rushing for 111 and three touchdowns in an upset win over Utah.

Since then, however, it’s been a bit of a mixed bag. He’s thrown at least one interception in each of the five games since, and has suffered losses to Kentucky and Tennessee. His physical traits are no doubt tantalizing, but he’s thrown for over 200 yards just twice in six games.

“Sizable height and length for the position,” reads his NFL Draft Bible scouting report. “Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses or escape the impending rush.”

NFL Draft Bible currently has him listed with a first-round grade, and Richardson is the publication’s No. 5 ranked quarterback. The Gators host LSU Saturday, in what will be a tough test for Richardson and company.

Should his passing numbers improve while he continues to make game-breaking plays with his legs, teams will have a difficult time passing on the imposing signal-caller come draft night.

Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (Florida)

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Van Dyke battled his way into the starting job, after injuries took D’Eriq King out of action. The backup performed well enough to keep the job, and began rising up 2023 radars as the season progressed.

The 2022 season has given reason for optimism for the Connecticut native, though it’s been far from perfect. He’s thrown for 1,305 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions through five games, during Miami’s 2-3 start.

When Van Dyke takes the field Saturday against Virginia Tech, he’ll do so while coming off the best game of his season to this point. Against North Carolina on Oct. 8, he threw for 496 yards and three touchdowns in a loss.

The strength of Van Dyke is his arm, as scouts believe it will translate to the next level.

“He displays calm feet in the pocket, maintaining efficient footwork and a base from which he can launch the ball,” writes an NFL Draft Bible scout. “When he does, it is often a thing of beauty thanks to his supreme touch. He seldom misses on fade routes, attacking the upfield shoulder of the receiver, and dropping the ball towards the boundary. His tape is full of high effort throws, answering any questions about NFL passing ability.”

Like Richardson, NFL Draft Bible currently has Van Dyke labeled with a first-round grade. Saturday’s showdown with Virginia Tech offers him a big opportunity to bounce back from some early-season struggles.

With improvement over the course of the season, Detroit could very well have Van Dyke on its radar come April.

D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson

Once believed to be among the best high school recruits of the last decade, Uiagalelei’s stock took a hit after a rocky 2021 performance. He backed up Trevor Lawrence, a generational recruit in his own right, in 2020 before taking the reins and struggling last season.

Those struggles seem to be going away, however, as he's much improved in 2022 and has reminded many why they were so high on him to begin with. Through six games, he’s thrown for 1,462 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Against ranked opponents Wake Forest and North Carolina State, he threw for a total of seven touchdowns, with no interceptions.

The Tigers will face another stiff test Saturday when they travel to take on Florida State (4-2). Currently unbeaten, Clemson is looking to extend its dominance over ACC opponents, which has been established over head coach Dabo Swinney’s tenure.

Uiagalelei isn’t as favored by scouts, with NFL Draft Bible currently hitting him with a undrafted free agent grade for the 2023 season.

The arm talent is there with the California native, though. It always has been, and when it comes to this skill, there’s a lot to like.

“Off the hoof, Uiagalelei looks like an NFL player,” writes an NFL Draft Bible scout. “He is well built, displays impressive play strength and he has a cannon for an arm. Uiagalelei is able to throw the ball downfield effortlessly. Uiagalelei can truly throw the ball from any position as far as any quarterback in college football.”

Where he needs to show improvement is with his feet and processing. Should he elect to test the waters, there’s a chance Detroit could be willing to give this flawed but talented passer a chance.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall has been at the helm of a Coastal Carolina team that has made plenty of noise since joining the Division I FBS ranks in 2017. The redshirt junior has had an illustrious tenure, and elected to return for another season, rather than test the draft waters in 2022.

Had he gone in 2022, many believed he would’ve been a late-round pick. While that needle may not have moved much to this point, McCall has been superb to the tune of 15 touchdowns, to just one interception, through six starts.

Heading into Saturday’s showdown with Old Dominion, the signal-caller has an 82.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade and an 83.6 passing grade. His traits aren’t going to pop, but he seems to always make the right read. This is evidenced by his career total of 69 touchdown passes, against just seven interceptions.

“McCall’s arm talent is above average and would play in the NFL,” according to his NFL Draft Bible scouting report. “He’s able to throw outside the numbers with velocity and gets the ball to the target on time. Was asked to command the short-intermediate parts of the field and had good ball placement. He has the ability to win within the pocket, feels pressure and steps up to deliver throws.”

McCall currently has a fifth-round grade, but is a proven winner with his 26-2 record as a starter. Additionally, he has the arm to play at the next level.

In the right system (with talented playmakers), he is worth the middle-to-late-round attention a team like the Lions could be willing to give him.