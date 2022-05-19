Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Anthony Richardson, Quarterback, Florida Gators

#2
Pos: QB
Ht: 6030
Wt: 234
40: 4.54
DOB: 05/22/
Hometown: Gainesville, FL
High School: Eastside
Eligibility: 2023

Anthony Richardson
Florida Gators

Quotes:

When evaluating quarterbacks, the ‘P’ word can be a dangerous proposition, as in potential. Florida signal-caller Anthony Richardson possesses all the tools necessary to be the Gators best quarterback since Tim Tebow. The phrase arm talent would best describe Richardson, who owns a howitzer for a right arm, is able to squeeze the ball into tight windows and shows adept touch on his deep balls. So why are some scouts unsure about how his skill-set translates to the next level? Experience. In limited action last season, Richardson threw for just 529 passing yards and ran for an additional 401 rushing yards, while accounting for nine touchdowns in seven games. Not exactly the numbers you would expect to see from a projected NFL franchise quarterback. Despite the lack of polish, his mobility and dual-threat agility has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton. Expectations are ultra-high in Gainesville for this hometown phenom. Now, it’s up to Richardson to deliver and prove that he can live up to the hype. A strong 2022 campaign could very well place him in contention as the number one overall pick. - Ric Serritella

Florida Gators
Florida Gators

