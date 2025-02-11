Contract Status of Detroit Lions' EDGE Defenders in 2025
The Lions will be in the market for some EDGE help this offseason.
Aidan Hutchinson finished the 2024 season as the team's most productive EDGE defender and pass-rusher despite playing in just five games. Meanwhile, Za'Darius Smith, a trade deadline acquisition by Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, produced the second-most sacks on the team with four.
Outside of Hutchinson and Smith, the Lions didn't receive much production from the EDGE position this past season.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the contract status of the EDGE defenders that spent the 2024 campaign in Detroit.
Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson, the Lions’ best EDGE rusher, finished the 2024 campaign on injured reserve after fracturing his tibia and fibula in Week 6 against the Cowboys. Yet, he still managed to record a team-leading 7.5 sacks this past season.
The 2022 first-rounder is signed with Detroit through 2025, and is due for a cap hit of $11,365,351 this upcoming season. He also possesses $11,365,351 in remaining guarantees.
Marcus Davenport
A free-agent acquisition last offseason, Davenport suited up for just two games in Honolulu Blue in 2024 due to an elbow injury.
The veteran defender is set to be an unrestricted free agent, with his contract scheduled to void five days after the Super Bowl. He will carry a cap hit of $2,297,500 in 2025, while possessing that same figure in remaining guarantees.
Josh Paschal
Paschal finished the 2024 season as one of Detroit's two starters at EDGE. He compiled two sacks, 22 quarterback hurries and 31 total pressures in 14 games (10 starts).
The Kentucky product will count $2,461,346 against the cap in 2025. Plus, he has $701,483 in guarantees remaining on his rookie contract.
Za'Darius Smith
A trade deadline acquisition, Smith was Detroit's best pass-rusher not named Hutchinson in 2024. He finished with four sacks in eight games with the Lions after being acquired from the Browns.
The veteran EDGE is signed through 2025, and carries with him a cap hit of $5,757,500 for the upcoming season.
There's no guarantee that Smith will be a member of the Lions in 2025, though. The escalators in his contract that will kick in over the next six months could end up costing the organization another $5.25 million in 2026 (when he’s not on the roster), with $9.5M of that total being guaranteed. Yet, if the Lions elect to cut him before March 15, they will do so with no cap penalties and no future cap costs.
John Cominsky
Cominsky failed to play a single down in 2024 after suffering a torn MCL in training camp.
The Lions' fan favorite is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Muhammad emerged from the practice squad this past season to become a key reserve for the Lions at EDGE. He ended up recording three sacks, 19 QB hurries and 24 total pressures in nine games.
The 29-year-old is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Mitchell Agude
Agude finished the ‘24 season as a reserve on Dan Campbell's squad. He logged 40 total snaps, and amassed three total tackles and a forced fumble in four games.
The undrafted free agent is set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. It means that Agude is only allowed to negotiate a contract with the Lions unless Detroit decides to allow him to explore free agency.
Jonah Williams
Williams played in nine total games with three teams in 2024, including two games with the Lions. He amassed a lone QB hit in his abbreviated stint in Detroit.
The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Isaac Ukwu
Ukwu, an undrafted free-agent signing by the Lions last offseason, finished the ‘24 campaign on the team's practice squad.
The 26-year-old is presently signed to a futures deal, meaning his contract won't count against the cap until the start of free agency. At that point, the Lions will incur a cap hit of $840,000 from Ukwu.
Nate Lynn
Lynn, an undrafted free-agent pick-up last offseason like Ukwu, finished the past season on injured reserve.
The 22-year-old is signed through the 2026 season, and will count $965,000 against the cap this upcoming season. Additionally, he possesses just $10,000 in remaining guarantees.