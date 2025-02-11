Lions 2025 Mock Draft Simulation 1.0
The Detroit Lions have many of the necessary pieces in place to win a championship. However, after coming up short in 2024, there's urgency for the team to find the right complementary pieces to help them compete for the Lombardi Trophy in 2025.
General manager Brad Holmes has the chance to further fortify his roster with young talent in the NFL draft. With the 2024 season concluding, focus has shifted across the league to the offseason.
With the draft being the biggest event of the offseason, it's never too early to look toward what the Lions may elect to do when draft weekend rolls around.
Ahead of the scouting combine, I utilized the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator to chart a potential path for the Lions for when the event rolls around in April.
With the 28th pick, there are multiple avenues the Lions could go. When their pick rolled around, the top EDGE rushers were all off the board. James Pearce, Mike Green, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams, Nic Scourton and Jack Sawyer had all already been selected.
Carlton Davis is set to be a free agent, and with two of the three returning cornerbacks on the active roster being rookies, I found it necessary for the team to add another talent to the secondary. Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron is an all-around football player, and has the versatility to play all across the secondary at the next level.
An All-American in 2024 for the Longhorns, Barron secured an SEC-best five interceptions, 11 passes defensed and 67 total tackles. The Lions have voiced their desire to add all-around players to their roster in the draft, and Barron undoubtedly fits that bill.
The second round brought the help for the pass rush, as Ole Miss' Jared Ivey was the pick. At 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Ivey is an imposing presence who had seven sacks for the Rebels along with 40 total pressures in 2024.
Without a third round pick, the next choice rolled around later in the fourth round. Aeneas Peebles proved to be a pass-rushing force from the interior across three seasons at Duke and one at Virginia Tech and, with some development, he could be a major steal on day three.
Peebles had a 17.7 pass rush win rate and a 91.2 pass rush grade via PFF in 2024, notching three sacks.
With the next pick, which came in the sixth-round, I added to Detroit's receiving corps with my first pick on the offensive side of the ball. Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith managed to put up 981 yards in 2024 despite struggles at the quarterback position and could be another solid vertical option for the offense.
Lambert-Smith had modest production in four seasons at Penn State, and his performance took off after transferring to the SEC for his final collegiate campaign.
Rounding out this class are two seventh-round choices. Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. has some pass rush productivity with eight career sacks and has intriguing upside for a final round choice, and Montana State guard Marcus Wehr is another option with potential that will compete with Detroit's young offensive line depth for a roster spot.