Should Lions Explore Trading for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs?

One of the Detroit Lions primary focuses this offseason could be to add more weapons to an offense that all of a sudden may need to upgrade at wide receiver.

There will be a plethora of options on the free-agent market that could help the Lions, but they could also look to upgrade via trade.

In fact, a star wide receiver appears to be very unhappy with his current team and may seek a trade out of town.

On Tuesday, Minnesota wide receiver Stefon Diggs caused quite a stir when it was discovered that he suddenly removed all Vikings-related content from his Instagram page.

All of it.

Diggs has four years remaining on his current deal contract and the asking price would be pretty high from the Vikings.

In 2019, Diggs had 63 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdown grabs. He has over 1,000 receiving yards and 15 combined touchdown receptions over the past two seasons in Minnesota.

He has the fifth-most touchdowns (23) in the NFL since 2017 -- and only Deandre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Antonio Brown have caught more in that same timespan.

Making this trade would to add a top-tier receiver to pair alongside Kenny Golladay.

According to many experts, Diggs displays a top-notch route running and is an explosive play-maker.

Diggs would give Detroit another playmaker on the outside and he would add an explosive element for Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense.

What do you think?

Comment below if you think Detroit should or should not inquire about wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

