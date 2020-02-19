Frank Ragnow Named Lions Most Improved Player in 2019

Center Frank Ragnow was named the Lions' most improved player of 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

Many have noted that Ragnow showed steady improvement all season, despite the struggles of others along the offensive line.

"We talked about it before the season, and Ragnow's move from guard in his rookie season to center in 2019 did, in fact, make all the difference. It was his more productive position at Arkansas, and it is his more productive position through two years as a professional, as well.

Ragnow's 64.4 overall grade in 2018 was a respectable mark, ranking 15th among qualifying left guards, but his 74.9 grade in 2019 bordered on the center position's elite and ranked sixth among 38 qualifying centers. There was an improvement from Ragnow across the board as both a pass blocker and as a run blocker. He should only continue to improve in the middle of the Lions' offensive line, given his track record of success at the position in college."

Detroit moved Ragnow from guard to center in 2018, and by all accounts, the move has been successful

In 2019, he allowed just two sacks while playing 996 offensive snaps.

Heading into 2020, the Lions can be assured that Ragnow is a cornerstone piece to build the offensive line around.

"Some of the corner pieces of our offensive line are intact with our left tackle, our center, and our right tackle," General manager Bob Quinn said in a recent radio interview."

Ragnow's cap hit in 2020 is $3.2 million.

Related

Should Lions Explore Trading for WR Stefon Diggs?

Draft Profile: OL Cesar Ruiz

Matt Patricia Visited Alma Mater RPI Last Week

Mel Kiper Has Lions Drafting QB Tua Tagovailoa in Latest Mock Draft

Lions Should Let Darius Slay Play Out His Contract

Lions 2020 Combine Preview: Safeties