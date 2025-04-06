Burning Question: Could Lions Target Cornerback Again in First Round?
The Detroit Lions have stated on multiple occasions they are not a team that drafts for needs. General manager Brad Holmes has established himself as being one of the top draft evaluators in the league.
With veteran Carlton Davis departing in free agency, the team quickly made the decision to target D.J. Reed to replace him.
But with question marks still remaining with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, could the team again look to the draft to add depth in the secondary?
Detroit is relatively young in the secondary, so adding Reed should be a stabilizing acquisition. But with wideouts in the NFC North expected to emerge and be quite productive, adding another defensive back in the draft could be appealing for Holmes and the personnel department.
Ole Miss defensive back Trey Amos has been steadily working his way up draft boards the past couple of weeks.
At 6-foot-1, the talented defensive back made a seamless transition to playing in the SEC and showcased his abilities in press-man coverage.
According to draft analyst Chad Reuter, "Long press cornerback who proved he could make the jump from the Sun Belt to the SEC without a hitch. Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage. He can get a little lost at the top of the route and needs occasional safety nets over the top. He has twitchy feet to close and sees the action clearly from zone but can be hampered by indecisiveness, despite favorable instincts."
Amik Robertson is also in the mix to earn snaps on the outside, but figures to be the team's top nickel cornerback.
Prior to the draft, it is presumed the team's biggest area of needs are on the defensive side of the football, most notably along the defensive line.
Also, the team could add depth at linebacker and safety in later rounds, as new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard works to add more talent and depth during his first season running Detroit's defense.
As Reuter explained, "Amos uses physicality and length to shrink the 50/50 odds in his favor. He can play in multiple coverage but is most consistent in zone. Amos needs to ramp up his run support and trust his eyes in space, but he has the goods to become a solid starting outside corner."
Detroit could also prioritize the trenches again early in the draft, but should not avoid a defensive back, if the prospect fits what the team is seeking in the evaluation process.