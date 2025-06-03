Cryptic Alex Anzalone Video Does Not Reference Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is missed by his teammates, who are participating in another week of organized team activities at the team's Performance Center.
In his latest workout video, the veteran linebacker is training with conditioning staff and does not reference the team or don any Lions' gear.
Anzalone shared, "In life, you have options. Which will you choose?"
Jahmyr Gibbs replied that he missed his teammate while former Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, simply posted a dollar bag sign emoji.
It is perceived the 30 year-old is seeking a brand new contract extension, as he is in the final year of a three-year contract extension signed back in 2023.
During the first session of organized team activities last week, fellow linebacker Jack Campbell emphasized that there is no bad blood between the veteran and the organization amidst the current contract situation.
"Yeah, I've talked to Alex. I've got a lot of respect for him and everything that he's about," Campbell said. "Obviously, he's not here right now, but it's totally up between him and everyone in the Lions' organization. He's done a lot of great things for us, he's a team captain, I can't say enough good things about him.
"That's between him and the Lions, and it's none of my business," Campbell added. "I've got everyone's back in everything, from Alex to the organization. There's no bad blood between anybody. Alex is a great guy, and this team really appreciates who he is and the player he is."