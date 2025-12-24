Five Detroit Lions Who May Not Return in 2026

The Detroit Lions' 2025 season has not gone according to anyone's plan.

Viewed as having one of the best rosters in the entire league, hopes were understandably high for the Lions entering the 2025 season. They were coming off a season in which they finished 15-2 before an upset loss in the playoffs, and returned a significant number of their contributors.

Now, they're 8-7, facing playoff elimination and an offseason of questions. With the team committing significant salary cap resources toward retaining their young, drafted talent, this two-game stretch could be the last run for a number of veterans with the team.

Detroit will have tough decisions to make this offseason, as they need to create salary cap room as well as address needs they have throughout the roster.

Here are five Lions who may not return to the team in 2026.

LB Alex Anzalone

After a widely publicized contract standoff early in training camp, Anzalone eventually returned to the team and has played out the final year of his current contract. The Lions have traditionally been early to extend their talent, and the lack of a new deal for Anzalone could be telling for his future.

The veteran has still been productive, contributing 92 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception. However, at age 31, it appears as though he is headed for free agency. It would be a bittersweet departure, as Anzalone is a multi-year defensive captain who has been a huge part of the team's turnaround.

Anzalone will likely have value on the free agent market, both for his locker room impact as a leader as well as his production. Jack Campbell appears to be the future leader for the defense, and with so much money already committed to future extensions it's difficult to envision the Lions making a multi-year committment to Anzalone fit within their future plans.

OL Graham Glasgow

When Frank Ragnow retired, the Lions turned to Glasgow to be a stablizing force at the center position. However, the veteran has struggled to produce that and has missed two of the last three games with injury.

Glasgow has earned a 57.4 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, and his 55.4 run-blocking grade is his lowest since his rookie year in 2016. The Michigan product still has some versatility that would be useful for the Lions, but the team has invested draft capital in its offensive line over the last two years and as a result he could be expendable.

The veteran is under contract through the end of next season, meaning the Lions would have to cut him or trade him. The best way to do so would be to designate him as a post-June 1 cut, as the team would incur $1,437,500 in dead money while generating $7 million in cap savings.

Glasgow also has a void year built into his contract for 2027, where he has $1,437,500 in a prorated signing bonus. With Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge and Miles Frazier all as potential interior options, the Lions may see fit to move on from the veteran.

RB David Montgomery

It has been a puzzling last two months for Montgomery and his workload, as the Lions have shifted from a two-back rotation to one that exclusively features Gibbs with the veteran as his defined understudy.

Detroit extended Montgomery through the end of the 2027 season, paying him $9.125 million on average over the 2026 and 2027 season. However, his workload as of late doesn't meet the amount the team is paying him.

There's also the issue of workload, as there has been a trend throughout the league of running backs and their productivity dipping after the age of 30. Montgomery will be 29 next season and has 1,459 carries under his belt.

The Lions could look to explore the potential value Montgomery would have on the trade market, as he has been productive when called upon for most of the year. However, if the team were to cut him post-June 1 they would save $6 million while taking on $2,370,833 in dead money in 2026.

Additionally, the Lions would save $9 million in 2027 while incurring $1,245,833 with a post-June 1 cut. If Detroit doesn't have a big role for him in 2026, it may be best for both parties for a parting of ways.

DT DJ Reader

Reader is set to be a free agent this offseason after playing out a two-year deal signed with the Lions prior to the 2024 season. After a mostly productive season last year, Reader has struggled to get going on a consistent basis this year.

The veteran, who is in his 10th NFL season, has a career-worst run defense grade at 67.1 and does not have a tackle for loss this season. Reader has been rotating snaps with Roy Lopez, who the Lions signed to a one-year deal this offseason, and first-round pick Tyleik Williams may be the nose tackle of the future.

With Williams getting a hefty workload as of late, the Lions could move on from the veteran. Reader has had an impact in Detroit that is not just quantifiable by the box score, as he is the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award this year, but his time in Detroit may be coming to an end.

CB Amik Robertson

Robertson is also in the final year of a two-year commitment signed last year, and his production has curtailed somewhat in an expanded role. With the injury to Terrion Arnold, Robertson has had to see more snaps on the boundary once again, and has been hit-or-miss for most of the year.

The Louisiana Tech product has a 47.7 overall defensive grade via Pro Football Focus, and is allowing an opposing passer rating of 110.5 on passes thrown in his direction. Detroit still has belief in Arnold, and 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw could factor into the equation next year as well after dealing with injuries for most of his first two seasons.

Detroit is committed to D.J. Reed for the next two seasons as well, and may not have the funds to extend Robertson following the season. The veteran has been a nice addition who has brought plenty of versatility, but hasn't been able to replicate a strong finish to last year with his extended opportunities this year.

