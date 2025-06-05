All Lions

Dan Campbell Does Not Care When Detroit Lions Play Ben Johnson

Lions head coach is indifferent about early matchup with division rival.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches practices during OTA at team's Performance Center in Allen Park
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches practices during OTA at team's Performance Center in Allen Park / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

An early glance at the 2025 schedule of the Detroit Lions reveals two early matchups against NFC North Division rivals.

Detroit kicks off the season on the road against the Green Bay Packers and then a showdown awaits at Ford Field with a familiar face.

In Week 2, new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson will lead his team into what should be a hostile environment at one of the toughest road venues to play in across the National Football League.

Fans are certainly awaiting their first opportunity to boo Johnson, the former Lions' offensive coordinator, and the Bears, who are looking to rebound after a subpar 2024 season.

Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed indifference, when asked by Lions OnSI if he looked at the schedule and wanted the Bears game that early or much later in the regular season.

"I'm indifferent to it. Listen, we — put 'em where you want 'em. Green Bay here, Chicago here, Minnesota here, Baltimore here, Kansas City here, the Rams here. It doesn't (matter)," said Campbell. "We've got to play them all. And we've got to be ready to play every one of them. One week at a time. I'm excited for the way it's layed out."

Detroit will be heavily featured in primetime again this season. Campbell has often indicated his fondness for playing at 1 o'clock, as opposed to night games.

“I love the home games, I love the road games. I love the night games — not as much," Campbell quipped. "We’ve got some one o’clock (start times) this year, which is good. But we’ll be ready, I don’t care how it lines up, we have to be ready to go and we will be."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News