Dan Campbell Does Not Care When Detroit Lions Play Ben Johnson
An early glance at the 2025 schedule of the Detroit Lions reveals two early matchups against NFC North Division rivals.
Detroit kicks off the season on the road against the Green Bay Packers and then a showdown awaits at Ford Field with a familiar face.
In Week 2, new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson will lead his team into what should be a hostile environment at one of the toughest road venues to play in across the National Football League.
Fans are certainly awaiting their first opportunity to boo Johnson, the former Lions' offensive coordinator, and the Bears, who are looking to rebound after a subpar 2024 season.
Lions coach Dan Campbell expressed indifference, when asked by Lions OnSI if he looked at the schedule and wanted the Bears game that early or much later in the regular season.
"I'm indifferent to it. Listen, we — put 'em where you want 'em. Green Bay here, Chicago here, Minnesota here, Baltimore here, Kansas City here, the Rams here. It doesn't (matter)," said Campbell. "We've got to play them all. And we've got to be ready to play every one of them. One week at a time. I'm excited for the way it's layed out."
Detroit will be heavily featured in primetime again this season. Campbell has often indicated his fondness for playing at 1 o'clock, as opposed to night games.
“I love the home games, I love the road games. I love the night games — not as much," Campbell quipped. "We’ve got some one o’clock (start times) this year, which is good. But we’ll be ready, I don’t care how it lines up, we have to be ready to go and we will be."