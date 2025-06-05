Lions 2025 Opponent to Sign Aaron Rodgers
Longtime Detroit Lions nemesis Aaron Rodgers will return to Ford Field for the first time since the 2022 season in 2025.
Rodgers, who quarterbacked the Lions’ NFC North rival Green Bay Packers, reportedly plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their upcoming minicamp. He returns to action for what will be his 21st NFL season.
The Lions will host the Steelers in Week 16 at Ford Field, meaning Rodgers could make his first start at the home of his former rival since Nov. 6, 2022. This matchup is currently slated to kick off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21.
Pittsburgh has been linked to the veteran quarterback throughout the offseason, as the team parted ways with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Rodgers joins a quarterback room that also features Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard.
Rodgers has spent the last two seasons as the quarterback of the New York Jets. His first season, the 2023 campaign, ended after just one drive as he suffered a torn Achilles.
He returned to action in 2024 and started all 17 games for the Jets, totaling 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading the team to a 5-12 finish.
Across his time with the Packers, Rodgers was 18-8 in starts against the Lions. He lost each of the last two games against the Lions, however, including a 20-16 Detroit win at Lambeau Field in what was his final game as a Packer.
Rodgers has totaled 6,551 yards, 54 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his career against the Lions. Among one of his biggest moments against Detroit was a game-winning Hail Mary to tight end Richard Rodgers as time expired in a Thursday Night Football game on Dec. 3, 2015.