Dan Campbell Earns A+ on NFLPA Report Card
The NFLPA released their report cards for the 2024 season, and the Detroit Lions were among the top-10 highest graded teams in the league. Detroit finished ninth out of 32 teams, up from 13th a season ago.
The report cards are the result of an annual survey that the players take. With these results, the NFLPA compiles report cards designed to help raise standards in a number of areas and also help prospective free agents make informed decisions about their next teams.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell was one of six coaches to earn an A+ grade, joining Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders), Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Andy Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) and Mike McDaniel (Miami Dolphins).
"100% of Lions players believe their head coach Dan Campbell is efficient with their time," the NFLPA survey findings state. "He is one of six coaches across the league to receive a perfect score from their players."
In the Ownership category, the Lions ranked 14th in the league and Sheila Hamp was given a B+ grade.
Detroit also got an A- grade in the Strength Coaches category, as the team ranked 16th of the 32 teams in the league in this area.
However, players have indicated that improvements can be made to the food and to both the locker room and weight room. Detroit received a B- in the Food/Dining Area category, which represents a continued step up from a D- two years ago and a C last season.
According to the survey findings, 25 percent of players on the roster feel that they don't have enough room in their individual lockers. However, 94 percent of the team feels like the locker room has adequate size.
The Lions' lowest-ranked category was nutritionist/dietician, where they ranked 23rd of 32 teams.
Detroit Lions full NFLPA report card
- Treatment of Families — B (13th)
- Food/Dining Area — B- (19th)
- Nutritionist/Dietician — B (23rd)
- Locker Room — C+ (18th)
- Training Room — B+ (9th)
- Training Staff — B (14th)
- Weight Room — B (22nd)
- Strength Coaches — A- (16th)
- Team Travel — B+ (12th)
- Head Coach — A+ (5th)
- Ownership — B+ (14th)