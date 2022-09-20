Dan Campbell Gives Hilarious Response About MNF

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win back-to-back games this weekend.

After the Minnesota Vikings were defeated handily by the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-7, a meeting with the Lions awaits.

On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell appeared on the team's flagship radio station.

He provided a lighthearted response when asked how many alcoholic beverages he consumed watching Monday Night Football.

"Normally, like any fan would. I fell over backwards in my chair drunk after the second half, I couldn’t even take notes anymore," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket, when asked about watching Monday Night Football. "Woke up, couldn’t read my notes. But I’m back in this morning, took some aspirin, we’re good."

Campbell was actually asked how he was going to take in the game during his Monday media session with reporters.

"Usually, I’ll watch it tonight. I’m going to watch it live, but most of the time, the coaches will be -- they’ll still be game planning from what they know from preseason last week, and they’ll probably have it on in their offices," Campbell said. "That’s always what we used to do, so they’ll be kind of peeking at it. And then -- but really the deep dive will be late tonight, early morning when it gets into the system. When that game’s in, you can really break it down and see it from coach view, not T.V. copy.”

