Skip to main content

Dan Campbell Gives Hilarious Response About MNF

The Detroit Lions have started their preparation for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to win back-to-back games this weekend. 

After the Minnesota Vikings were defeated handily by the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-7, a meeting with the Lions awaits. 

On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell appeared on the team's flagship radio station. 

He provided a lighthearted response when asked how many alcoholic beverages he consumed watching Monday Night Football.  

"Normally, like any fan would. I fell over backwards in my chair drunk after the second half, I couldn’t even take notes anymore," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket, when asked about watching Monday Night Football. "Woke up, couldn’t read my notes. But I’m back in this morning, took some aspirin, we’re good."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

aidan5

Aidan Hutchinson Betting Favorite For Defensive Rookie of the Year

Aidan Hutchinson has emerged as a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

campbell5

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

The Week 2 NFL power rankings are out, and several outlets have the Lions creeping into the top 15.

swift5

Film Review: Lions Blocking Paying Huge Dividends

The Detroit Lions key offensive weapons have committed to becoming better blockers.

Campbell was actually asked how he was going to take in the game during his Monday media session with reporters. 

"Usually, I’ll watch it tonight. I’m going to watch it live, but most of the time, the coaches will be -- they’ll still be game planning from what they know from preseason last week, and they’ll probably have it on in their offices," Campbell said. "That’s always what we used to do, so they’ll be kind of peeking at it. And then -- but really the deep dive will be late tonight, early morning when it gets into the system. When that game’s in, you can really break it down and see it from coach view, not T.V. copy.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Betting Favorite For Defensive Rookie of the Year

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Film Review: Lions Blocking Paying Huge Dividends

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19073081_168388382_lowres
News

Dan Campbell: 'We Didn't Crumble'

By Christian Booher
hockenson5
News

T.J. Hockenson Among Lowest PFF-Graded Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Injury Updates: D'Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow, Aidan Hutchinson

By John Maakaron
reynolds5
News

Lions' Offense Can Be Among Best in NFL

By Vito Chirco
okudah5
News

Snap Counts: Lions-Commanders

By John Maakaron