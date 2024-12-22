Dan Campbell: Like Anybody, Jameson Williams Needed 'Ass-Chewing'
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell let star wide receiver Jameson Williams hear his frustration early in the game.
The 2022 first-round receiver has a history of going back and forth with Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson.
Early in the game, Williams was assessed a 15-yard penalty for taunting following a reception with Stevenson in coverage.
Dan Campbell expressed to the Lions flagship radio station he needed to yell at Williams to get his head back into the game.
"Like anybody, he needed an ass-chewing," Campbell told sideline reporter T.J. Lang.
When asked by reporters about his comments to Williams after Detroit's 34-17 victory, Campbell noted, "You just can’t give him a free ride. He knew, so just get it out of the way and get back on the field. And he was good. And that’s what I love about him. He doesn’t get bent out of shape, he just got it. He goes back in and it doesn’t affect the way he plays the rest of the game. It was great. I really love where he’s at right now, I do.”
Growing connection
Goff and Williams were able to connect on a deep 82-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter that extended Detroit's lead to 20-0.
Postgame, Detroit's starting signal-caller called the former first-round pick one of the best deep threats in the entire National Football League.
"It just continues to grow. We work on it a ton, him and I do. It’s a testament to him, he’s asking for it, he wants that work and I’m more than happy to give it to him during the week. It’s good. Our connection continues to grow," said Goff. "He’s one of the best deep threats in our league and even when it’s not perfect, and I think last week and then this one. It wasn’t like the perfect look but for him to make that play today and then finish it in the end zone, that’s what he’s capable of and there’s gonna be more of that, hopefully.”