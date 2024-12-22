How Lions Can Clinch No. 1 Seed After Eagles' Loss
The Detroit Lions' hopes for the top seed in the NFC received a massive boost on Sunday.
Moments after the Lions moved to 13-2 with a 34-17 victory over the Chicago Bears, fans watched as Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered a game-winning touchdown strike to Jamison Crowder with 0:06 remaining against the Philadelphia Eagles.
With the Commanders holding on to win, 36-33, the Eagles' winning streak was snapped, and they fell to 12-3. As a result, the Lions will have a chance to eliminate the Eagles from the running for the NFC's No. 1 seed next week.
Coming into Sunday, the Lions and Eagles were both 12-2. Detroit held the edge in the race for the top seed due to conference record, which now leans even further in Detroit's favor because Philadelphia lost to a fellow NFC team.
In addition, the Lions' path to the top seed in the NFC becomes much more clear. With a win next week over the San Francisco 49ers, as well as a loss from the Minnesota Vikings either in Week 16 against Seattle or in Week 17 vs. the Green Bay Packers, the Lions will earn home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Detroit will play the 49ers next week on Monday Night Football on Dec. 30, and the NFC's top seed could be on the line depending on the outcome of the Vikings' game against the Packers next Sunday.
Minnesota is currently Detroit's biggest threat to the No. 1 seed, and the two teams are set to battle in the regular season finale, in a game that could have massive playoff implications should the Vikings win Sunday and in Week 17.