NFL Executive: Dan Campbell 'Isn't a Fan' of Kayvon Thibodeaux

Is Kayvon Thibodeaux's personality too much to handle for NFL teams?

As the NFL Draft approaches, how certain teams and coaches feel about draft prospects comes more into focus.

For the Detroit Lions, many draft analysts and pundits believe the team should target an edge rusher with the No. 2 pick.

In his latest report, The MMQB's Albert Breer revealed what he has been hearing from his league sources about how the first 12 picks in this year's draft could shake out.

"A lot of people are convinced they will go edge rusher here regardless. And I’d agree that if Hutchinson is there, this will become academic for them," Breer writes. "If he’s not? Well, I can tell you that no one I’ve talked to at this point believes that Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux is in any way a culture fit for Detroit coach Dan Campbell."

Thibodeaux has been plagued by question marks regarding his effort level and his overall commitment to the game of football.

For an organization that has touted "culture" for the past 365 days, adding a player with several question marks could be a risky endeavor.

“His personality is a lot,” one league executive told Breer, “and you hear the head coach there isn’t a fan.”

The player Breer believes the Lions will target is defensive lineman Travon Walker.

"Walker, on the other hand, would make sense, if the Lions are confident they can develop him into more than he was on his college tape. The biggest issue there, really, is most of his splash plays in college were made in open-field situations, where he’s simply chasing someone down, rather than doing what you’d hope he would as a pro, which is rushing the passer off the edge."