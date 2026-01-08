Amon-Ra St. Brown Pulls Prank on Rookie Wide Receivers

The NFL annually has some surprises and dues to pay for rookies entering the league.

This year, Detroit Lions wide receivers Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett and Jackson Meeks learned that lesson the hard way. Prior to the team's final regular season game, the trio of wideouts were facing an enormous bill rung up by teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown and other wideouts -- or so they thought.

At Detroit dining establishment 'Sexy Steak,' the trio of receivers were on the hook for a dinner treating their fellow members of the receiver room. St. Brown was having some fun with his teammates, as TeSlaa noticed him asking servers for the most expensive items on the menu.

When the check came, the amount was an eye-popping amount of $41,466. As a result, the three young wide receivers were contemplating the explaining they'd have to do to their credit card companies.

“Well, we got our food or whatever, and then obviously Saint’s (Amon-Ra St. Brown) ordering whatever he wants, asking the server what’s the most expensive thing you got,” TeSlaa said, via MLive. “And so then they bring out the bill, and it says $41,000. And me, Dom, and Meeks are looking around at each other like, ‘How are we going to cover this? We’re going to have to call our credit card companies and let them know there’s going to be this huge charge.'"

However, it was all in good fun. The actual bill was much lower, around $4,000 to be split between the three players he recalled. As a result, TeSlaa, Meeks and Lovett were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief. TeSlaa said it was St. Brown pulling the strings on the prank.

Rookie dinners can be quite costly. Last year, Lions first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold posted a bill at the same establishment for $102,400. It is unclear who paid that bill or if the young cornerback had help covering the cost.

It was an exciting first season for TeSlaa, who grew up in Hudsonville, Michigan as a Lions fan. After transferring from Division II Hudsonville to Arkansas, he got on the Lions' radar with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl and the team wound up trading three third-round picks to acquire the talented Michigan native.

In his first year, TeSlaa grew from providing spot snaps to becoming the team's third receiver by season's end. He tallied 16 receptions for 239 yards and six touchdowns.

