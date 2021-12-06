Look: Dan Campbell Delivers Passionate Postgame Speech

Locker room video has been released of Dan Campbell addressing his team following the Detroit Lions 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Dan Campbell waited a long time before he was able to address his team in the locker room following a victory.

After losing the first 10 of 11 games of his tenure in Motown, Campbell spoke to an excited locker room after the Lions defeated the Vikings, 29-27.

The Lions released a video of the team celebrating, Campbell hugging principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp and his speech to his team.

General manager Brad Holmes was also listening to the message delivered following the Lions' first victory of the season.

"To say that I'm proud of you would be a major understatement, gentlemen. The the way to just fight one more time, and it pays dividends," Campbell said. "You know what we did? We found a way to win the day when we had to do it. We found a way. And, man, we'll talk about the game and all that later. But, let me tell you something, man -- defense, we put you in some hard spots, we put you in some hard spots and you responded. You responded."

Campbell continued, "Offense, man, we were doing some things. We kind of hit a lull, and when we needed it, we came back. We came out early! And you don't do what we had to at the end of the game where you're throwing it that much without your offensive linemen protecting you. This has been a long time coming. This is what makes it great, man. It's what makes it hard, too, by the way. But, it's also what makes it great. It's hard to win in this league, man. It's hard. But, that's what makes it that much more special. I'm so proud of you guys. Let's not forget these families over here that we were representing today."