Dan Campbell Reveals Priorities for Lions Improvement
Despite finishing a franchise-best 15-2 last season, Dan Campbell and the Lions know there's room for improvement headed into the 2025 campaign.
For starters, the Campbell-led squad needs to generate turnovers on a more consistent basis. Detroit did finish tied for 10th a season ago with 24 forced turnovers. All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph led the way in the department with an NFL-best nine interceptions.
However, as Campbell expressed on the “SiriusXM Camp Tour” Tuesday, the turnovers came in waves far too often.
“We have to force more takeaways, and we have to do a much better job than we have and they would come in ebbs and flows,” the fifth-year Detroit head man said. “It’s gotta be, once you start out the season, you’re in that flow and then you’re getting them consistently. But, you’ve got to work at it, man, and right, wrong or indifferent, you’ve got to be violent with it. You want to get the ball, you’ve got to practice being violent at the punch outs and at the contact point.”
To Campbell, Detroit's defense needs to improve upon this aforementioned area in order to take the next step.
“That’s what championship defenses do, man, and they do it. They do it over and over,” Campbell added regarding the importance of coming up with takeaways. “They’re consistent with it, and to me, that’s the next step. We get the takeaways.”
Campbell also emphasized there's room for improvement for the Lions’ No. 1-ranked offense (33.2 points/game) from last season. Although the then-Ben Johnson-led unit had no problem scoring points, Campbell would like the now John Morton-guided offense to get better converting on third-and-short this upcoming season.
“And then offensively is being better on third-and-short,” the popular Lions head coach said. “Third-and-two-to-six, today, was our deal. As good as we were in some areas last year, short yardage and third-and-two-to-six, we weren’t very good relative to everything else. We should be so much better in those areas (short yardage and creating turnovers), and those are just a couple things we’ve identified.”
Campbell wants Tyleik Williams to play with consistent “urgency”
Campbell and the Lions’ coaching staff have high hopes for rookie Tyleik Williams.
Williams, the No. 28 overall pick in this past April's NFL Draft, was brought in to bolster the interior of Detroit's defensive line.
And with injuries to fellow defensive linemen Alim McNeill and now Levi Onwuzurike, the Ohio State product will be pressed into a starting role immediately.
The 6-foot-3, 334-pounder is equipped with a high degree of athleticism, and profiles as a plus defender against the run. Plus, he possesses untapped potential as a pass-rusher.
From all accounts, he's gifted with all the necessary intangibles to be a disruptive force in the middle of the Lions’ defensive line. Yet, according to Campbell, the first-year pro displayed “a lack of urgency” to open up training camp.
“We like the athletic ability,” Campbell said of Williams. “There was a couple things day one that flashed, and then there was a little bit of a lack of urgency. We addressed it, and the last two days he’s looked good. It’s like all the rookies. You’ve got to tell them what we expect here, make sure they know it and then they just begin to get better and better.”
Undoubtedly, Campbell is enamored with the athletic, physical makeup of Williams. It reminds the Lions coach a lot of the attributes possessed by McNeill.
“The athleticism is there. I’ve said this before, he’s Baby Mac, he’s baby Alim McNeill to me,” Campbell added about Williams. “So, he’s got really good feet, he’s a big man, strong hands. He’s got explosiveness, so now it’s just about, ‘How fast can you grow and develop, kid? How fast can you get there before the season starts?’”