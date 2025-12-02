Lions Mailbag: Is Kerby Joseph's Career in Jeopardy, Did SOL Return?

The Detroit Lions are still expecting safety Kerby Joseph to suit up at some point this NFL season.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, "All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has been dealing with a nagging knee injury which has kept him out of the lineup, but he intends to return to the field this season, and this injury is not considered career-altering, as some have speculated, per multiple sources. Joseph will likely seek treatment for the knee in the offseason, but he plans to be on the field in the coming weeks."

When the former third-round pick spoke to reporters earlier this, his mood was down and he kept his comments quite brief. Many supporters expressed concerns when Joseph deleted his "X" account and all the photos off of his Instagram page.

"That's his first time to go out there," said Dan Campbell. "He's been rehabbing, he's been doing things on the side, but that's kind of his first being around it, in the individual drills. And so, you know, sometimes you're always going to hope for a little bit more than the first time you get back on the turf. But, that doesn't mean this is a setback.

"Now, I know you can get frustrated," Campbell added further. "And I know it can be frustrating when you get hurt, especially when you've been trying to work your way back. I mean, he's been buzzing still to get back. There again, you just continue to treat it, try to eliminate the pain, or limit most of the pain, to where he feels like he can produce."

Detroit's roster is not panicking, but the sentiment in the locker room has been this week their certainly is an elevated level of urgency, due to the team needing to stack victories the last month of the 2025 regular season.

"For some of these guys this is a different spot than they’ve been in. For a guy like Hutch, he knows what this is. St. Brown knows what this is, Sewell knows what it is, Goff knows what it is, Decker knows what it is," said Campbell. "We’ve got plenty that have been through it and so, they’ve got an idea of what it is. And you just go back to work, you put your head down and you clean up the little things because the little things are what win games in this League.

"So, you’re sitting here two years ago and you’re doing backflips. But now all of the sudden, with where we’re at it feels down because we’ve done some pretty good things over the last two years. But you can’t worry about it and all you can do is handle your own business, handle your own play, your own coaching and go out there and play the best game you can play, execute.”

With the team again dealing with a myriad of injuries, it is hard not to again think the organization is snake-bitten.

