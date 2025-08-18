Dan Campbell Shines in New 2025 Applebee's Commercial
The new Applebee's commercial featuring Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has finally dropped.
Supporters have been sharing photos on social media the past couple of summers possibly highlighting when the popular head coach was actually filming the commercials.
This offseason, the former NFL tight end filmed the latest round of spots in Howell, Michigan.
C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders are also featured prominently in the ad campaigns.
The ads focus on promoting the restaurant’s appetizers list that include 81,600 possible combinations.
In one spot, Campbell holds an NFL play-call sheet and declares,“All right, Jeanty. Time to learn the option play.”
Campbell is a natural in front of the camera and many who have seen the ad have enjoyed his pronunciation of "riblets" in the spot.
"I had fun with it, the staff and crew that worked with us were unbelievable. The actors were awesome, they made it what it is. They were unbelievable," Campbell said last year. "They made me feel comfortable and we just did it. It's done. Unfortunately, there's more to come, I'm afraid. They were unbelievable though. They did a great job."
Campbell's acting skills were praised by the President of Applebee's, who also shared why the chain is quite comfortable with their current spokesperson.
"Bringing Coach Campbell back for Year 2 of our NFL partnership was a no-brainer," John Peyton, Applebee's president and Dine Brands CEO, said via ESPN. "Not only does Dan continue to impress with his acting chops, but he brings an infectious charisma that raises the morale of any room he walks into. There's a reason why he's connected so well with both Applebee's and NFL fans."