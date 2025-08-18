What Is Best-Case Scenario For Hendon Hooker?
The Detroit Lions are planning to give backup quarterback Hendon Hooker more reps this week, which likely means he is line to play the entire game against the Houston Texans.
At this point in training camp, it is obvious veteran Kyle Allen has won the backup quarterback job and is the player Dan Campbell trusts more.
For Hooker, playing in the preseason finale has one silver lining for Detroit. There is a small chance a team could contact general manager Brad Holmes and offer him a late-round draft pick for the struggling signal-caller.
"I believe I cracked the code. The Detroit Lions are shopping Hendon Hooker. That's what they're doing," this writer said. "They're going to try to put as much positive film out there so that they can get maybe a fifth-rounder for him. Why would you do that? Clearly, one reason is Hendon Hooker still needs a lot more work. Kyle Allen, you don't want to risk getting him injured in a game against the Texans. You got your backup. You know it.
"So, to get Hooker a lot more reps, you have a chance to get a couple reports put out publicly, 'Hey, nice practices, generate a little bit of buzz.' Maybe Brad works the phones after Hooker has a good game. You gotta hope that Hendon Hooker plays the whole game against the Texans and does something. They're shopping him. It is my opinion. They're shopping Hendon Hooker."
Keeping three quarterbacks on 53-man roster would be wrong
If the Lions keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, it would end up being a mistake. The team has needs at a couple of positions that would benefit from the additional roster spot, including along the offensive line and at cornerback.
"Kyle Allen is a quarterback that has played very well, has been a player that has won a job," this writer explained. "He's been consistent and he's found answers in tough times. He's played with two's and three's, and he's been able to move the football and get after it. So, it's my opinion that the Lions coming out of this training camp, when it comes down to it, Tuesday after the Houston Texans game, you need two quarterbacks on this 53-man roster."
