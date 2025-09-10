Dan Orlovsky Is Concerned About Lions: Game Was 'Depressing' Watch
The Detroit Lions raised a significant amount of alarm bells due to their performance on offense in their Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky listed the Lions as the team he is most concerned about, following the conclusion of Week 1.
With the sheer amount of talent the Lions feature on the offensive side, there was an expectation the drop off in production would not be all that significant, when Ben Johnson departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
New offensive coordinator John Morton indicated prior to the season he was not really changing the offense much, but would aim to take more shots down the field and increase the number of explosive plays.
The exact happened against the Packers.
Detroit's division rival dictated to Detroit what they could accomplish, resulting in a bland offense that struggled to score points.
"The Lions offensively were as fun to watch. You would look forward to putting on their tape and watching it," Orlovsky explained on "The Pat McAfee Show" this week. “And you would just marvel at the ways they would just create advantages for their players. That the way they would create leverage advantage, or numbers advantage, or chunk plays. I saw one. And I think it was a busted coverage by Green Bay more than an advantage created by Detroit.”
Dan Campbell indicated the team was not as effective on third down and too many errors became costly as the game went on.
"We just weren’t good enough on third down, really on either side of the ball. We kind of dug ourselves in a hole early in that game that we couldn’t quite get out of," said Campbell. "We had some miscommunications, some missed assignments that really cost us at the worst times. Couple of penalties that bit us. It just wasn’t clean. We didn’t play well.
"But as I mentioned, it’s all stuff we can clean up. We’ve got to score more when we get in the red zone, that’s going to be big for us. We’ve got to be able to run the ball. We’ve got a lot of things where just fundamentally we were off. We’ve got to get our fundamentals back," Campbell added further. "We’ve got to go back to work because it really is that simple. Nothing’s easy about it, but it’s that simple to diagnose. And so, the only way you do it, you’ve just got to go back to work and work those things."
Many have highlighted the offense looked nothing like they did the past couple of seasons.
"It was a boring watch," Orlovsky explained. "It was a depressing watch. A lot of credit to Green Bay's defense, but man, what it was the past three years with Ben Johnson and what it was this past weekend looked nothing like themselves."