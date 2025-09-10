Film Review: Five Things Lions Must Improve in Red Zone
One of the biggest reasons for the Detroit Lions' offensive struggles in their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers was their issues in the red zone.
On four trips inside the Packers' 20-yard line, the Lions totaled just one touchdown and 13 total points. Quarterback Jared Goff also threw a costly interception late in the first half.
Ultimately, a better mix of run and pass would do wonders for the Lions' offense inside the opposing 20-yard line. Detroit was able to move the ball modestly throughout the game, but they struggled to do enough inside the red zone.
Here's a breakdown of where things went wrong in the red zone, and how the Lions can improve moving into Week 2 and beyond.
Stifled early
After a three-and-out on their first possession, the Lions were able to sustain some offensive momentum on their second drive. This resulted in a trip to the red zone, as they were poised to cut into Green Bay's 10-0 lead.
The Lions have historically been at their best in the red zone when they are multi-dimensional, as the threat of their run game has opened up opportunities to throw. After a five-yard gain by Jahmyr Gibbs on first down, the Lions once again went to the run game on second down but got a much different result.
On the play, the Lions design for the offensive line to have a combo block on the right side with Graham Glasgow and Tate Ratledge, with Glasgow leading up to linebacker after disengaging. The design appears for Sam LaPorta to be the player accounting for linebacker Quay Walker, but LaPorta is late and as a result Walker blows the play up.
Because the Lions aren't able to get a positive gain on second down, they are put into third-and-medium and forced to throw to try and advance the chains. Unfortunately, Goff's pass falls incomplete and Detroit is forced to settle for three.
Creating separation
The Lions' wide receivers struggled to get any amounts of separation from the Packers secondary. In part, this was due to the soft umbrella coverage that the Packers played which limited the Lions' downfield passing game.
Detroit was able to get into the end zone late with a slick one-handed touchdown grab by Isaac TeSlaa. However, for most of the night passing in the red zone was a struggle. Whiile the team will benefit from improved pass protection, the team must find new ways to scheme playmakers such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams open.
Costly turnover
After the Packers tacked on another score to make it 17-3, the Lions went on a late first-half drive to try and cut further into the lead. Unfortunately, disaster struck and the Lions wound up turning the ball over.
Facing a first-and-10 from the Green Bay 16, Goff threw an incompletion on first down. Then, David Montgomery was able to plunge forward for a three-yard gain to set up a third-and-7 from the Packers' 16-yard line.
The protection breaks down early in the play, as Goff sees pressure in his face quickly. In particular, Micah Parsons beats Penei Sewell coming off the offense's right side.
If he had more time, he may have been able to stand in the pocket and fire a strike to Jameson Williams on the left side. However, with the rush in his face, he fires toward Amon-Ra St. Brown. The route is undercut, as Evan Williams jumps in front of the pass to make the interception.
Pass protection
The Lions struggled with a revitalized Packers pass-rush on Sunday, as the presence of Micah Parsons was felt. Though Parsons was on a rep count, the Packers used him situationally in a very effective manner that allowed them to put pressure on Goff.
Detroit's interior offensive line has a new look from a year ago, as Frank Ragnow and Kevin Zeitler are both gone and Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge are in. Though it will take some time for the group as a whole to gel, there's pressure on them to get it together quickly.
Ultimately, the Lions will need to protect better in the red zone, or else they could have issues with rushed passes from Goff that could turn into turnovers.
Run game struggles
The Lions were unable to get much going in the way of a run game throughout the showdown, but in particular they struggled in the red zone. Detroit's offense is not nearly the same when they don't have a functioning run element, as that opens up the play-action game that Goff has been so successful in.
In the second half, with the offense in the red zone looking to cut further into their deficit, the lack of run game again set the offense back. Detroit had an incompletion from Goff intended for St. Brown on first down, which set them behind schedule.
On second down, the Lions tried to run Gibbs off the right side. However, the blocking once again broke down and Gibbs would lose a hefty chunk of yards. He tries to bounce the run wider, but Green Bay collapses and winds up tackling him for a six-yard loss.
Final thoughts
Ultimately, the Lions finished with just one touchdown in four red zone trips. These red zone struggles are not new to the Lions, particularly early in the season. Recall, red zone struggles cost the team a win in Week 2 of last season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ultimately, the path forward involves improving the run game in early downs. By getting Gibbs and Montgomery going, it opens up opportunities for Goff to thrive as a play-action passer.
Detroit has the talent to be much better in this area, but will need to find the creative element that was a trademark of previous years.