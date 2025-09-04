Dan Orlovsky Forgot About Jared Goff in MVP Talk
NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky made a bold pick during a recent episode of ESPN's "Get Up" morning program.
The former Detroit Lions quarterback did not name veteran Jared Goff as his pick for MVP this season, instead opting to choose Jordan Love of the Packers.
"He's my MVP pick. It's time," said Orlovsky. "What is this now, year five or year six for Jordan Love. The organization did something they have not done in 20-something years, they took a first-round wide receiver. Field Yates, not a lateral comparison, but said Matthew Golden, who they took out of Texas, reminds him a lot of (former NFL wideout) Steve Smith. So, this is arguably the deepest skill group in the NFL."
The Packers defense has been a top-15 unit, but the question marks have persisted on offense.
"Five or six legit NFL wide receivers. Two really good tight ends. Jordan Love is crazy talented. This has been an offense, pass-game wise, that has been relatively efficient, but hasn't necessarily had the volume," Orlovsky explained. "If I am Matt LaFleur, and I got Micah Parsons on the other side, I'm chucking the heavans out of the football this season and saying, 'Be aggressive.' This is a quarterback that has all the physical ability to get it done. He has to."
Jared Goff and John Morton working well together
Goff, now entering his 10th NFL season, is coming off one of the most productive statistical seasons of his career.
New Lions offensive coordinator John Morton, speaking to reporters ahead of the Packers game, expressed working with the former No. 1 overall pick has made his transition so much easier.
"It's made it a lot easier. It's been awesome," said Morton. "The dialog we've had, we call it "RCE" -- recognize, communicate and execute. And man, we're just talking all the time, because we have to get to know each other every day. We learn about each other. He's just been awesome -- ideas, what I'm thinking, film. We're talking on the phone, you know, it's been awesome. And that's the way the coordinator and quarterbacks should be."
Goff also has felt a comfort level with his new coordinator.
"I feel great with him right now. It’s different because it was three years of Ben, or three years with anybody, and it’s my first year with Johnny," said Goff. "But, he sees the game very similar to the way I do, and really very similarly to the way that I was taught in Los Angeles. With Sean (McVay) being with (former Raiders Head Coach) Jon Gruden, him being with Jon Gruden, like there’s a lot of crossover there. So, it does take me back a little bit to those days and some of the philosophies are similar there.
"There is a lot of carry over that helps. And then again, I’ve said it a million times, the fact that we were together at one point and have a relationship prior to him being my coordinator is extremely important and allows us to kind of speak freely to each other.”