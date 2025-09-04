Columnist Believes Campbell, Holmes Could Land on Hot Seat
The Detroit Lions certainly have lofty expectations heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Following a 15-win regular season can be a tough act to follow, but Detroit's front office and coaching staff are ready to again battle through a tough division, with the hopes of having the team ready to excel in the postseason.
Columnist Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press does not buy into the national narrative that the Lions window to win the Super Bowl has already closed, but expressed if the team fails to meet expectations, the seats will get warmer for coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.
"I’m in the minority, but I don’t think the Lions’ window is closing, no matter what happens this season. The Lions might fall short of being a juggernaut this year, but I seriously doubt they will stumble completely," Monarrez writes. "They should win the NFC North and return to the playoffs, where they will win a game, assuming reasonable health."
Detroit has drastically improved the roster since Holmes and Campbell arrived to town, but injuries and depth concerns along the offensive and defensive lines are something that will be monitored all throughout the 2025 season.
Even though the Lions perceive themselves at times as the hunters, teams know what to expect when Detroit arrives to Ford Field or to a road venue.
As Monarrez noted, "But if they don’t do any of that ... if they succumb to a brutal schedule, or get shredded by Johnson’s Chicago Bears and J.J. McCarthy’s Minnesota Vikings or lose their playoff opener – or miss the postseason altogether – Campbell and Holmes should reach out to Schultz and ask for some advice. Perhaps over a cup of hot coffee, to go along with their toasty seats."
Campbell was asked earlier this week how the Lions' first game against a rival can set the tone for what the team wants to accomplish this season.
“I mean everybody wants, man, you want to win the first one, right. It just - you feel like you get off on the right foot and you get that first win under your belt. I just think that’s big for anybody. For us, you love it," said Campbell. "I mean this is, I bring it up, the problem is not getting too excited too early right now. Division opponent at Lambeau, nationally televised game. I mean this is - we love this stuff, we live for this, so this is good, this is exciting. Listen, any win sets you up for the season, helps you. And that’s really what it’s about.”