D'Andre Swift: Missing Past Two Weeks 'Frustrating'

Running back D'Andre Swift understands the value of the NFL preseason.

Despite the Detroit Lions coaching staff possibly making the decision to sit him and other select players the next two weeks, Swift wants the opportunity to play any opportunity he gets.

"If it was up to me, I’ll play in any aspect I can play," Swift told reporters Thursday following practice. "If they want me to play, I’m going to play. You only get but so many -- I don’t know how many chances I get to play this game that I love, so every opportunity I get, I’m going to take advantage of it."

Last season, Swift missed the majority of his first training camp dealing with a hip injury.

This year, ahead of a crucial sophomore campaign, the 22-year-old running back has dealt with a groin injury that has sidelined him the past couple of week.

On Thursday, Swift participated fully at practice. He looked to be working his way back to be able to start against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener.

"Just working my way back," Swift said. "Training staff has done a great job with me just being there every day."

Swift admitted when asked that it has been "frustrating" to miss a portion of training camp, since he is not able to participate in the sport he loves. If it were his choice, he would suit up and play the next two weeks against the Steelers on the road and the Colts at home.

Swift commented, "It just shows me that they understand what's going on. Just taking the time off to make sure I'm right so I can be able to produce and be consistent when I'm out here."