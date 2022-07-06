D'Andre Swift Workout Is Going Viral

D'Andre Swift has prepared himself well to perform at a high level in 2022.

Swift has decided that getting in peak physical condition should allow him to be much more durable in 2022.

Running backs coach Duce Staley has talked with the talented running back about the importance of being out on the field, both on game day and at practice.

Staley raised a few eyebrows when he revealed he had spoke to Swift about understanding the difference between being injured and being hurt.

“We all know there’s a difference in being injured and hurt,” Staley explained to reporters. “As soon as you step in this building as a running back -- Day 1 of training camp --- you’re not going to feel the same. So there are going to be some things he’s going to have to fight through, and he’s going to have to work through that.”

In a viral video posted online, Swift was joined by other young talent in the NFL, including Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.

The video shows the group training hard on the treadmill.

Detroit's offense is hoping to capitalize on Swift's elite ability to elude tacklers in the open field. His use in the passing game is expected to be an asset for veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

The aspect of his game that has been slightly troublesome has been remaining healthy.

If Swift can remain on the field and continue to develop as a complete running back, then skeptics will begin to take a back seat.

“Just back in those days, the dinosaur days, you didn’t want to miss any time unless you were injured," Staley said. "And a guy like Swift, man, he’s a unique player. He has the ability to change the game, as we all have seen."

