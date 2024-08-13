Dave Fipp: 'Super Talented' Jake Bates Has Bright Future
Jake Bates might just be finding his groove.
The Lions’ coaching staff has provided the former Michigan Panthers kicker with plenty of chances to prove his worth this summer. And lately, Bates has made the most of those opportunities.
Most notably, Bates – a UFL sensation with the Panthers this past spring – nailed a 53-yard field goal in Detroit’s preseason opener with the Giants. Plus, he converted on a 64-yard attempt to end practice Sunday.
Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp doesn’t expect Bates to make every field goal he attempts. He just wants the 25-year-old to continue to show signs of growth throughout the rest of training camp.
“I think the biggest thing for him is just working on getting a little bit better,” Fipp told reporters Monday. “And, it’s really every player, and it’s easy for me to say that. But, it really is the truth. You don’t have to go out there and make every kick. No one’s going to do that. But, you do have to show incremental improvement. I think as long as you’re developing as a player in this league, then you’ve got a chance. He’s got all kind of talent.”
Bates has developed a knack for executing on long-distance kicks. As a member of the Panthers this spring, he not only nailed a 64-yarder in the team’s season opener. But, he also made field goals of 62, 52 and 55 yards within the first three weeks of the 2024 UFL campaign. Additionally, for the season as a whole, he converted a staggering seven field-goal tries from 50-plus yards out.
Bates, however, still needs to work on improving his overall accuracy. To Fipp, that’ll be strengthened with more reps – something that should be easily attainable for Bates with no other kicker on Detroit’s roster.
“Well, I think a lot of it is repetition, and repetition with the group he’s working with,” Fipp expressed. “And, that kind of hurt him early, is that he didn’t have the whole offseason with us. We picked him up right when the offseason ended, so he really got no reps with these guys. I think he met these guys in San Diego (earlier) in the summer, got a little bit of work in with them but not very much. So now, it’s kind of getting him the volume of repetitions. I mean, it obviously is terrible that (Michael) Badgley’s not here. But, in a way, for him, it’s helpful because it increases his workload. And, that was part of the decision of not bringing someone else in.”
Fipp, just like a multitude of Lions fans, is excited for what’s to come for the promising kicker.
“He’s super talented and fun to watch,” Fipp said of Bates. “It’s fun to work with a young guy who’s excited about competing and playing and trying to get better and improve. And, he’s got a lot out in front of him.”
Potential of having new returners, different cover groups
Detroit's special teams coach and Campbell have reviewed kickoffs from other teams in an effort to gleam if there are any advantages of deploying different strategies on kickoffs.
Fipp noted that whatever strategies are deployed, a key emphasis will be tailoring the play to the players that are currently on the roster in order to maximize their strengths.
“I think that’s possible. I think it’s also possible that depending on the situation, maybe we have a different cover group. Different situation, different cover group, different kick placement," said Fipp. "But ultimately, I think all of it is going to depend upon what the touchback line is, which right now is the 30. Initially in the offseason, it was 35. And then they changed that before they put the rule in officially and then made it the 30. And that’s probably going to affect a lot, because if it’s the 35, the play’s going to play out a whole lot different.”
Fipp noted he was in favor of the new rule, as teams can get a lot of practice reps in a short period of time to work on any new strategies or strengthen concepts that are being developed.
“I love the play and for a handful of reasons. But No. 1, these guys don’t have to run 40 yards or 50 yards to cover the kick and practice it," said Fipp. "So, you can get a lot of reps in a short period of time, and it’s not like you’re wearing them out. So, that’s great. It’s like a very volatile play.
“So, it’s exciting, super intense, full speed out of nowhere and then it’s over.”