Barry Sanders: Lions Must Understand They're a Target
After a recent health scare, former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders made his first public appearance at training camp Monday.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back did not provide details regarding his health status. The slimmed-down Sanders said it felt great to return to camp, and discussed Detroit managing expectations in 2024, the keys for Jahmyr Gibbs to make a second-year leap and his reaction to Calvin Johnson being named to the "Pride of the Lions" this fall.
"There is a lot of hype and just conversation, so it’s really just about these very important, significant days of camp where you’re working on all your stuff and really perfecting who you’re gonna be, establishing your identity going forward," said Sanders. "For us fans, we can really continue to harp on last year and all that stuff. But, for these guys, it’s about going forward and being focused and understanding that they’re a target. These are like the most important days, because they’re just mundane days of summer camp. But, you’re really taking strides in who you’re gonna be this season, how you’re gonna compete. So, it’s too important.”
Sanders noted the offense is chalk full of weapons at several key positions, which should keep defenses on their heels.
"I’ll have to see sort of the continuation of last year, just the great balance we had. I think we had defenses on their heels last year. In a lot of ways, we were, maybe, a step ahead of the game," said Sanders. "They didn’t know where we were coming from, so I would say the great balance. And then obviously, they have elite skill all over the place. Up front, receivers, the tight end had a great year. Obviously Jared Goff, the running backs. They’ve got a good thing going.”
Growth of Jahmyr Gibbs
Unfortunately, Detroit's talented second-year running back suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's practice.
Sanders expressed, when asked by Lions On SI, one of they key pieces of Detroit's offense will learn that it does not get easier, even in his second NFL season. It will be imperative that Gibbs continues to take steps forward in his development each season, as teams learn more about his game from film review.
“I think, understanding that he can enjoy what he did last year, but now there’s film on him. People have had a chance to really get a good offseason to see what kind of player he is in this scheme," Sanders said. "And so, it’s not gonna get any easier. So, I think just understanding that it’s only gonna be more challenging and more difficult, but I’m sure he’s up for it.”
Reaction to Calvin Johnson being inducted into Pride of the Lions
The previous strain between Calvin Johnson and the organization became taxing. Now that the relationship has been mended, the talented wideout deserves all the recognition he has been receiving.
“I think it was essential. I think it was something we all hoped for, and sort of glad to see fences get mended. Time tends to do that in a lot of ways. Obviously, you never have to wonder what Calvin means to Lions fans and this organization," Sanders said. "I know from another Lion, from one Lion to another, Calvin -- yeah, it’s only right for him to get that recognition. He deserves it. I think a lot of us felt like there was something missing, glad to get that part done.”