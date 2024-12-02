Davis Returns, Four Starters Miss Monday Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Monday to prepare for a pivotal division showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit conducted a practice session that was described as similar to what they would normally conduct on a Thursday leading up to a Sunday game on Monday, as the team is operating on a short week with a primetime game against the Packers scheduled for Thursday evening.
Cornerback Carlton Davis returned to the practice field after missing the team's Thanksgiving contest against the Chicago Bears with knee and thumb injuries. The veteran defensive back suffered a broken thumb in practice leading up to the team's game against Indianapolis, then suffered a knee injury in the Colts game in Week 12.
Meanwhile, offensive tackle Taylor Decker did not participate Monday while still dealing with a knee injury suffered against the Colts. Similar to Davis, Decker missed the Lions' Thanksgiving game. Other players who missed practice Monday included Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader.
Paschal and Onwuzurike were given less-than-optimistic prognosis from Dan Campbell on Saturday as they suffered knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Campbell hinted that Davis would return to practice during his weekly radio interview, while noting that Decker would not participate.
"Tough to say, I'll know more this afternoon. I think Carlton (Davis) is gonna go out and practice today. That's the plan, so that's looking more positive," Campbell said. "But there again, that's day-to-day right now. That's probably about it."
Decker has missed two of the Lions' last four games. He missed the Week 10 game against Houston with a shoulder injury, and was unable to recover in time for Thanksgiving after his injury against Indianapolis.
"Decker, he's not ready to practice today," Campbell said. "He's improving, he's gotten better every day, every week. But I don't see him practicing today."
Detroit's four defensive newcomers were participating in practice, and new practice squad addition Jamal Adams was particpating in linebacker positional drills.