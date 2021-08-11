Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Derrick Barnes: We Would Be 'Fools' Not to Take Chris Spielman's Advice

Linebacker Derrick Barnes explains what he has learned from Chris Spielman.
Author:

Chris Spielman, who currently serves as a Special Assistant in the Detroit Lions' front office, has been regularly attending training camp practices at the Allen Park practice facility.

The ex-Lions linebacker has been observed providing insight to Detroit's linebackers and has spoken to rookie Derrick Barnes on numerous occasions early in his NFL career.

"All of the linebackers, we would be fools not to take his advice," Barnes told SI All Lions. "A guy that played the game for a long time. A guy that knows the game and knows exactly what he is talking about. You just take that in. It's beyond a blessing to have him here in the facility. It's just amazing."

Barnes explained further what Spielman has emphasized when they have had an opportunity to discuss playing a key position in any team's defense.

"Just playing hard and effort," he said. "Knowing what to do is important. I just talked to the guys over there and I let them know that Chris always tells me there's guys that run a 4.5-second (40-yard dash) but plays at a 4.8. He doesn't know what to do and he's playing slow. Then you have a 4.8 guy who plays that 4.5 because he knows exactly what he's doing. Studying small things like not taking false steps. Knowing when there's a pass or run. Just small things and details that the linebacker should know."

Preseason debut on Friday against Buffalo Bills

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_14764243_168388382_lowres

Lions Sign RB Javon Leake, Waive Michael Warren

Detroit Lions announce pair of roster transactions prior to practice on Wednesday.

hand5

Hockenson, Hand Injuries Considered 'Minor'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provides injury updates on players who did not complete practice Tuesday.

USATSI_15294209_168388382_lowres

Why Lions' Starters Should Not Play One Quarter Friday

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' starters should not even play one quarter on Friday against the Buffalo Bills.

The training camp experience of a couple of Detroit Lions rookies has been hampered due to lingering injuries. 

For Barnes, a hamstring  injury has been frustrating to deal with since he did not miss much playing or practice time back in college. 

"When I was in college, I never really had any injuries or had to sit out for any practices," Barnes told reporters on Wednesday. "Prior, maybe a few times for something here and there, but never for a hamstring. It was upsetting to me, but I knew that I had to get my body back in shape in order to come back and play with these guys. I've been taking care of the treatment, even though I'm not hurt anymore. I still make sure I get in there at six thirty in the morning to get treatment to make sure it doesn't happen again. It's just something that I have to correct as a player and get with the guys in the training room and hopefully never happen again."

With preseason games just around the corner, Barnes is excited to be able to suit up and play at Ford Field. 

He revealed that he would be making his NFL debut, but did not reveal details as to how he would be used early in preseason contests. 

barnes5
barnes5

barnes5
News

Derrick Barnes: We Would Be 'Fools' Not to Take Chris Spielman's Advice

USATSI_14764243_168388382_lowres
News

Lions Sign RB Javon Leake, Waive Michael Warren

hand5
News

Hockenson, Hand Injuries Considered 'Minor'

USATSI_15294209_168388382_lowres
News

Why Lions' Starters Should Not Play One Quarter Friday

goff5
News

Jared Goff Has Reminded Dan Campbell of Rams' NFC Title Game Victory

hockenson5
News

Inside Allen Park: T.J. Hockenson, Da'Shawn Hand Leave Practice Early

campbell5
News

Campbell Credits Quinn and Patricia: ‘No Turds Here’

levi5
News

Levi Onwuzurike Has 'Some Catching Up To Do' Next Couple of Weeks