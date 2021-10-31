Detroit Lions' Week 8 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions (0-7) are 3-point road underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5).

For head coach Dan Campbell, a victory on Halloween, in front of the home crowd, would mean a lot to himself and his team ahead of the bye week.

“It would be big. It would be. Knowing that you get a win and now we’re going to be able to heal up and rest and kind of reset our clock if you will, get everything back mentally, physically, emotionally, I think it would be big," Campbell told reporters at his Friday media session.

Campbell added, "I think you kind of -- you’re turning over a new leaf if you will. It’s validating what you’re doing and where you’re going. So, certainly it would be big, but this isn’t some easy opponent. This is a good football team. They still have good football players over there. They can rush the passer. This quarterback is dangerous if you let him out of the pocket. Shoot, they run a rolodex on coverage and defense. You don’t know what you’re going to get. This is not going to be easy, but to answer it, yeah, it would be huge.”

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 8 inactives:

WR Geronimo Allison

DE Jashon Cornell

TE Darren Fells

LB Jessie Lemonier

CB AJ Parker

RB Jamaal Williams

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER