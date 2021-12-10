Lions' Friday Injury Report: T.J. Hockenson Doubtful

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 14 Friday Injury Report
Head coach Dan Campbell called upon the counsel of head athletic trainer Kevin Bastin to aid him this week.
With nearly 45% of the roster out dealing with various injuries or a rampant flu bug that permeated the locker room, Detroit's first-year head coach needed a plan to figure out a practice schedule this week.
Campbell told reporters at his Friday media session that he decided to conduct a walk-through on Wednesday and limit practice this week based on Bastin's advice.
"I respect his input greatly," Campbell explained. "He’s been around in this league for a long time and he’s got a real good feel of what’s best for the players, but also what’s best for trying to get ready to play a football game, and so there was a lot of input that was taken from him in regards to that."
During the open portion of practice conducted outdoors, T.J. Hockenson, D'Andre Swift, Julian Okwara, Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), and Austin Bryant were not observed at practice.
Campbell noted when asked that Swift would likely not be available against the Broncos.
Detroit Lions' Week 14 Friday Injury Report
