Detroit Lions 2022 Free Agency Monday Recap

The Detroit Lions have not signed any 2022 NFL free agents to blockbuster contracts.

The Detroit Lions have yet to splurge on any free agent contracts early in the 2022 legal tampering period. 

Unlike the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers, the Lions front office chose to address their own free agents on Monday. 

Linebacker Alex Anzalone, who many felt would not return in 2022, was re-signed to a one-year contract. 

"All a player really wants is to be wanted and be appreciated and have a role in an organization," Anzalone told reporters. "That fit was there for me in Detroit. I think from the start from their vision last year that they kind of just let me play and play my game and let me play free and kind of gave me the keys to the defense in a way. I think that took my game to another level from where I was at before and I'm looking forward to continue that on."

The veteran linebacker also acknowledged he would be willing to recruit prized free-agent safety Marcus Williams, who could command north of $14 million per season. 

While it is still possible the team also locks up a high-priced free-agent wideout, it appears the Lions will be economical in their decision-making this offseason. 

Players re-signed Monday

  • Safety C.J. Moore signed to a one-year, $1.75 million deal. 
  • Linebacker Alex Anzalone signed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. 
  • Safety Tracy Walker signed to a three-year, $25 million contract.
  • Quarterback Tim Boyle signed to a one-year, $2 million contract.
  • Safety Jalen Elliott re-signed.
  • Linebacker Shaun-Dion Hamilton re-signed.

