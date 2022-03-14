Skip to main content

Lions Reach Contract Agreement with Safety Tracy Walker

Safety Tracy Walker is staying with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions have reached a new contract agreement with one of their coveted free agents. 

According to ESPN, the Lions and safety Tracy Walker have reached an agreement on a new three-year, $25 million contract. 

The extension also includes $17 million in guaranteed monies. 

In 2021, Walker secured his only interception of the season against the Packers in the season finale. 

Heading into free agency, the talented 27-year-old was among the priorities for the Lions' front office to retain. 

“Both him and I believe, for as good as his year was, there is vast room for improvement,” Aubrey Pleasant told reporters at the Senior Bowl. “And I think collectively, if we get a chance to maybe work together again in the future, maybe you guys can see the same progression that maybe you’ve seen over the past year.”

Following the season, Walker expressed his desire to remain a part of the rebuilding Lions, as he developed trust with the new coaching staff. 

“I think the communication aspect of Tracy has improved drastically,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained. “We ask a lot of our safeties, we really do. And the one thing he’s done, he’s bought into everything that we’re trying to get done in this defense as far as a safety’s perspective, and he’s grown. He’s grown in that, and he’s also become a leader as far as linebackers, as far as getting everybody together and watching some tape. That’s what we expect of our safeties."

