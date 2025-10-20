Detroit Lions 2025 Week 7 Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions return to the primetime spotlight Monday, as they will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.
Detroit will be missing several key players defensively, particularly in the secondary. As a result, the group will be challenged by Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and company in the showdown between two of the NFC's best teams at Ford Field.
Here is a prediction for the Lions' depth chart for their Week 7 matchup with the Buccaneers. Because practice squad elevations were not announced as of publication, options for Detroit at each position are listed.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Kyle Allen
Practice squad: C.J. Beathard
The Lions have one of the league's most durable quarterbacks, and Goff has been one of the most consistent and accurate passers in the NFL through six games. With the bye week looming, the veteran signal caller will have one more game to perform at a high level before an off week.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Jacob Saylors, Craig Reynolds
Injured: Sione Vaki (Out with groin injury)
Dan Campbell stated that he'd like to get a more even split between the two running backs at the top of the depth chart, but that will very likely be dictated by situation. Gibbs has the explosive speed, while Montgomery is the bruiser. Last time the LIons played on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 3, it was the thunderous Montgomery who had the big showing.
Wide receivers
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Isaac TeSlaa, Dominic Lovett
Practice squad: Malik Cunningham, Jackson Meeks, Tom Kennedy
With Raymond not having an injury designation, it's expected that he'll play a bigger role after a quieter game last week against the Chiefs. Based on how the Lions had distributed snaps in previous weeks prior to his injury, it's expected that he will take a bigger chunk of the reps after TeSlaa got more action last week.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserve: Ross Dwelly
Injured: Kenny Yeboah (Injured reserve), Shane Zylstra (Injured reserve)
The Lions have relied on LaPorta to be just about an every down player, and he has delivered through the first six weeks of the season. He's a reliable security blanket for Goff, and can be counted on in key moments to help move the chains.
Offensive linemen
Starters: Taylor Decker (LT, Questionable), Christian Mahogany (LG), Graham Glasgow (C), Tate Ratledge (RG), Penei Sewell (RT)
Backups: Dan Skipper (OT), Kayode Awosika (OG/OT), Trystan Colon (C/G)
Injured: OT Giovanni Manu (Injured reserve), OG Miles Frazier (PUP), OT Jamarco Jones (Injured reserve), OG/OT Colby Sorsdal (Injured reserve), OT Justin Herron (Injured reserve)
Practice squad: Mason Miller (OG), Devin Cochran (OT), Kingsley Eguakun (C/G), Michael Niese (C/G)
If Decker is able to play, and Campbell noted that he was trending in the right direction to do so on Saturday, it would be a big boost for Detroit's offensive line. Dan Skipper started last week, and Giovanni Manu the week before, so getting a veteran stalwart back into the action would give the offense a boost.
Defensive linemen
Starters: DJ Reader (NT, Questionable), Alim McNeill (3T, Questionable)
Backups: Roy Lopez, Tyleik Williams
Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Quinton Jefferson, Mekhi Wingo
Injured: Levi Onwuzurike (PUP)
Practice squad: Myles Adams, Chris Smith
Another player who is expected to return to action this week is McNeill, who appears ready to make his season debut after concluding his rehab for a torn ACL. Even if it is a limited workload for the veteran, his presence alone will give Detroit's defense a boost. It will be intriguing to see which players are made healthy scratches, and Reader's availability could play a big part in those decisions.
EDGE
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Al-Quadin Muhammad
Backup: Tyrus Wheat
Injured: Josh Paschal (NFI), Marcus Davenport (Injured reserve)
Practice Squad: Andre Carter II
The Lions have relied particularly on Hutchinson and Muhammad to handle pass-rushing duties, with some flexibility also in play. Players such as Williams and Lacy have shown some ability to play outside as well, and Campbell will likely continue to roll with that until Paschal is able to return.
Linebackers
Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL), Derrick Barnes (SAM)
Backups: Trevor Nowaske (SAM), Zach Cunningham (MIKE/WILL), Grant Stuard (WILL), Ty Summers (WILL/MIKE)
Injured: Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP), Ezekiel Turner (Injured reserve)
Cunningham does not have an injury designation, so he will likely be back in the mix as a backup linebacker. He had been getting a portion of the snaps prior to his injury, and as such will likely play a rotational role in Monday's game.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Amik Robertson, Rock Ya-Sin
Backup: Nick Whiteside
Injured: Terrion Arnold (Out with shoulder injury), D.J. Reed (Injured reserve), Khalil Dorsey (Injured reserve), Ennis Rakestraw (injured reserve)
Practice squad: Arthur Maulet, Tre Flowers, Kendall Fuller
This position is the most likely to get a boost through the practice squad elevation process. Flowers debuted two weeks ago, while it was Maulet's turn last week. Fuller signed to the practice squad earlier in the week, and could be in line for an opportunity this week. With players only being allotted three elevations maximum before the team must sign them, the Lions could continue utilizing a rotation.
Safeties
Starters: Thomas Harper, Erick Hallett
Backups: Jammie Robinson
Injured: Kerby Joseph (Out with knee injury), Brian Branch (Suspended), Avonte Maddox (Out with hamstring injury), Dan Jackson (injured reserve), Daniel Thomas (Injured reserve)
Practice squad: Loren Strickland
The Lions will be feeling the absence of both of their starting safeties. Joseph is getting a week of rest with his nagging knee injury, while Branch was suspended for a postgame punch last week. Robinson is a newcomer who the team is hoping acclimates quickly, while Harper and Hallett are both intriguing options.
Specialists
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Holder: Jack Fox
Long-snapper: Hogan Hatten
Kick returners: Craig Reynolds, Jacob Saylors
Punt returner: Kalif Raymond
With Raymond being listed simply for personal reasons this week and not having an injury designation, he'll likely handle punts at the very least. He could also get some work as a kick returner if the Lions are unsatisfied with the tandem of Reynolds and Saylors.