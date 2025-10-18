Lions CB Not Likely to Play, OL Trending in Right Direction
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a series of injury updates during his Saturday press conference.
Ahead of the team's primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Campbell updated the status of a pair of key defensive backs in Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph, along with offensive tackle Taylor Decker.
In the hours following Arnold's shoulder injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, initial reports indicated that his ailment could have been season-ending. However, further opinions were more optimistic and two weeks later the defender returned to practice on Friday.
However, Campbell said that Arnold will not be active for Monday's game and still has some areas to get back to adequate health.
"I don't see him (playing) Monday. That was just, get him out there moving around in individual," Campbell said. "He's still got a little bit to go here to make sure that he's ready, or can be ready, to produce, to protect himself, all of that. But he's improving, that's a positive sign."
As for safety Kerby Joseph (knee), the Lions are currently uncertain on whether he'll be able to play. The Illinois product has been battling a nagging injury that has bothered him since training camp in some capacity, and he's had to exit two of the last three games with knee issues.
In both of those games, Joseph did return to action. He has not practiced this week, and a decision on his status could officially come as soon as Saturday.
"That could come down this afternoon, could be tomorrow. We'll see, he hasn't practiced, we'll reassess," Campbell explained. "I know he's doing a lot better, we just want to be smart with it and see where he's at. But he is feeling better, he is getting better. But I don't see him practicing today."
Decker, meanwhile, has missed the last two games after playing through a shoulder injury throughout the early part of the season. After the decision to keep him sidelined for two weeks, Decker has returned to the practice field this week.
He will not participate in Saturday's practice session, but Campbell believes that Decker is on the right trajectory to potentially contribute in this week's game against Tampa Bay.
"He's trending the right way. Practice yesterday, he looked good," Campbell explained. "I'm not gonna practice him today, but he is gonna move around and do some things with (Director of Player Health and Performance Brett Fischer) Fisch and them. He's trending that way."